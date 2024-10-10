Strictly stars Jamie Borthwick and Sam Quek could find themselves in ‘trouble’ this weekend, a body language expert has claimed.

The EastEnders actor, 30, and Olympian have joined several other famous faces to strut their stuff on the dance floor for this year’s series of Strictly. Jay is partnered up with Michelle Tsiakkas, while Sam’s pro dancer is Nikita Kuzmin.

However, ahead of the next live show on Saturday (October 12) the pair have been issued a major blow.

Jamie Borthwick is partnered with Michelle Tsiakkas (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Jamie Borthwick and Sam Quek ‘in trouble’

So far, Jamie and his partner Michelle have gone down a treat on Strictly. They have managed to do well on the weekly leaderboard, with the pair receiving 30 points for their dance last Saturday.

However, according to body language Darren Stanton, Jamie and Michelle could be “in trouble this weekend”.

On behalf of Betfair Casino, Darren shared how the judges are starting to become more “critical and picky” – and this doesn’t bode well for Jamie whose “levels of confidence are slipping”.

The actor could find himself in ‘trouble’ this weekend (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Strictly Jamie ‘doesn’t have what it takes’

“I believe Jamie Borthwick and Michelle Tsiakkas will be in trouble this week. While they seem strong as a pairing in terms of their level of rapport, which continues to build, the judges will be less and less forgiving of small technical faults,” the expert said.

Darren went on to admit how he doesn’t think Jamie has “what it takes” to progress further in Strictly. He added: “We are seeing the judges become more critical and picky when it comes to their routines. Jamie’s levels of confidence are slipping.

“I’m not seeing what it takes to get through to the latter point of the competition, they’re not quite as well-connected as some of the other couples higher up the leaderboard.”

Sam has also been issued a blow (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Strictly Sam ‘masking her emotions’

Meanwhile, Darren also thinks Sam Quek could be in trouble this weekend. According to the body language expert, Sam ‘doesn’t appear to be genuine’ and reckons it will be hard for her to “pull through”.

He said: “Sam could be another contender to be going this week. I’ve not seen the same degree of rapport between her and Nikita. She also seems to have a few confidence issues, and I think it’s going to be difficult for her to pull through.”

Darren also pointed out how her lack of confidence could contribute to her exit. He explained: “I’m seeing lots of different expressions where she’s trying to convey happiness, but it’s not really genuine and she’s masking her true emotions.

“She seems to be putting on a front to a degree, but internally, the confidence just isn’t there. We’ll have to see what she brings to the dance floor this weekend.”

