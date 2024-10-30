Strictly star Jamie Borthwick has spoken out about Motsi Mabuse’s claims that he could swipe the top spot in the competition.

Despite the dancing pro’s glowing praise, Jamie isn’t convinced.

The duo will be performing a Samba on Saturday (Credit: BBC)

Jamie Borthwick responds to claims he could win Strictly

The EastEnders favourite responded to Motsi’s comments on It Takes Two.

When probed by Janette Manrara, he insisted he isn’t going to fall for the pressure.

Janette pointed out: “On the results show, Motsi said that you are becoming the one to beat in the competition.

“How much pressure has that put on you in training?”

Jamie appears to be trying to keep his cool regarding Motsi’s high praise, insisting: “Well, I certainly don’t know about that.

“I have said from day one that I am not falling into any pressure traps. Everything can change so quickly. The competition in this show is unbelievable.

Janette Manrara hosted It Takes Two today (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Jamie on It Takes Two

“So, I am certainly not taking anything for granted.

“We are just trying to improve and I am trying to get better every week. For myself, of course, but also for Michelle.”

Despite brushing of the praise, Jamie definitely wowed with his Adamm’s family style American Smooth over the weekend and Michelle Tsiakkas’ choreography was even dubbed as “pure genius” by Shirley Ballas.

This week, Jamie and Strictly pro Michelle will be dancing a Samba to Faith by George Micheal.

The star has commented on just how much he loves his Latin performances, so we have high hopes for his next take to the dance floor.

Evidently, viewers feel the same, as one penned to X: “His Salsa was great and his hips are back so I’m looking forward to this. Not keen on the song for a Samba though.”

Another said: “Jamie is fab in Latins, but is there enough samba in Faith?”

A third added: “Jamie and Michelle smashed it again on Saturday.”

