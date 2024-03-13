Strictly: Giovanni Pernice admits he has no plans to quit BBC dance show following Amanda Abbington furore

Giovanni Pernice has finally addressed his Strictly Come Dancing future following his ‘feud’ with 2023 celebrity partner Amanda Abbington.

Earlier this year, reports claimed Amanda Abbington developed PTSD from her time dancing alongside Giovanni. Strictly fans will remember that she quit in week five, citing medical reasons.

Since then, rumours have swirled about Amanda and Giovanni’s ‘feud’, but it doesn’t seem to have dulled the Italian dancer’s sparkle.

As well as Strictly, we’ll also see Giovanni Pernice on his Adventures in Spain show with Anton Du Beke (Credit: BBC)

Strictly news: Giovanni Pernice ‘loves’ his job

Giovanni and co-star Anton Du Beke were asked by the Radio Times whether they would consider leaving the popular BBC show, to which he replied: “Why would we do that? We love our jobs. It’s one of the best shows on television and we get to do our own shows, too.”

Anton agreed: “The thing is, if you didn’t do Strictly, you wouldn’t be able to do anything else in regards to what we do. But also, we love it.”

Adventures in Spain launch date confirmed

The boys’ comments came after Giovanni and Anton revealed they’re teaming up on another travel show. Their 2023 series, Adventures in Sicily, traced Gio’s roots, and this time they will be exploring where Anton’s mother hails from – Spain.

Earlier this month, Giovanni gave a glimpse into their new Adventures in Spain show on Instagram.

The hilarious clip saw Anton and Giovanni driving through the Spanish countryside singing Viva España. They then fell overboard whilst kayaking, causing them to strip off in a launderette and prance around town with Spanish Strictly pro Gorka Marquez.

Anton and Giovanni aren’t afraid to show affection for one another (Credit: BBC)

Giovanni gushed: “Olé chicas! Get set for another of our amazing adventures, this time in sunny Spain! Anton and Giovanni’s Adventures in Spain starts Monday March 18th on @bbciplayer and BBC One at 9pm.”

The three-part series will see the pair explore Spain while meeting old and new friends along the way.

Read more: Giovanni Pernice on friendship with Anton Du Beke: ‘If I want to kiss Anton, I’ll kiss Anton and he’ll kiss me’

