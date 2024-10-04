Strictly star Giovanni Pernice is hoping to make a return to the BBC ballroom as a pro dancer on the 2025 series, it’s been claimed.

Giovanni stepped down after allegations of abusive behaviour were levelled at him by 2023 celebrity partner Amanda Abbington.

However, after the BBC’s inquiry cleared him of almost all allegations, the much-loved pro is now hoping to return to the show, reportedly having only signed to appear on the Italian version of the show for one series.

Strictly fans want Giovanni Pernice to return to the show in 2025 and it seems he’s also keen for a comeback (Credit: BBC)

Giovanni Pernice ‘eyeing 2025 Strictly return’

According to The Mirror, Giovanni has told pals he hopes to return to Strictly Come Dancing next year. It’s claimed he feels he has “unfinished business” on the show.

A source claimed: “Giovanni has not given up on appearing on the Strictly stage. As far as he is concerned, he has been cleared. There is no reason why he couldn’t return,” they also said.

The source then added that Giovanni wants to meet with the BBC to discuss his comeback.

“He has told his pals he is hoping to be back next year and is keen to speak to the BBC about it. He still feels very much part of the fold. And he also has a massive fan base who would no doubt welcome him back. But of course the final decision will be made by BBC bosses,” the source then concluded.

A professional dancer returning to the show isn’t unheard of. After all, this year, former pro Aljaz Skorjanec returned to the Strictly ballroom after two years away. So could the same happen with Gio? Fans hope so…

Amanda accused Giovanni of ‘bullying’ (Credit: BBC)

Fans overwhelming back Gio in ED!’s poll

Giovanni’s massive fan base would welcome him back, an exclusive poll by Entertainment Daily revealed this week.

We asked our readers: “Should Giovanni Pernice make a Strictly comeback in 2025 after being cleared of threatening and abusive behaviour?”

And the answer was a resounding yes. In fact, an overwhelming 72% revealed they’re desperate to see him back in the BBC ballroom.

ED! has contacted Giovanni Pernice’s reps for comment. We also contacted the BBC, who refused to comment on this story.

