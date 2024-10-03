Overwhelming majority of Strictly fans think Giovanni Pernice should now return, exclusive poll reveals

Strictly Come Dancing fans are desperate for professional dancer Giovanni Pernice to make his ballroom comeback, ED!’s exclusive poll has revealed.

Our exclusive survey shows that an overwhelming majority of Strictly fans back the Italian pro following the outcome of the BBC investigation into his alleged behaviour behind the scenes.

As Amanda Abbington continues to speak out about her experience on the show, Strictly fans appear to have decided which side they’re on, backing Giovanni and declaring that the BBC series just isn’t the same without him.

Giovanni Pernice needs to return to the BBC ballroom, Strictly fans have told ED! (Credit: BBC)

Strictly fans want Giovanni Pernice to make a BBC comeback

Giovanni Pernice stepped down from the show earlier this year, as the BBC launched its inquiry.

Now, seven months on, Giovanni has been cleared of the majority of the allegations levelled at him. As well as that, he’s had a huge boost from ED! readers, who are now demanding his return to the show.

We asked our readers: “Should Giovanni Pernice make a Strictly comeback in 2025 after being cleared of threatening and abusive behaviour?”

The result was a resounding yes.

For all the latest Strictly Come Dancing news head to our dedicated Facebook page here.

The much-loved pro is currently taking part in the Italian version of the show (Credit: BBC)

Giovanni needs to ‘save the show’, ED! readers declare

An overwhelming 72% of the votes backed Giovanni. Our readers declared: “He needs to come back and save the show, it’s boring without him.”

Only around a quarter of those polled think the BBC show can survive without him, with just 28% voting that Strictly “needs a total fresh start if it’s going to survive”.

Really miss him on this year’s show, it’s just not the same without him.

Posting on our Facebook page, one Giovanni fan backed up the poll results and said: “Come back Giovanni – we want you back!” “Gio, we want you back,” another agreed.

A third also commented and said: “Really miss him on this year’s show, it’s just not the same without him.”

Read more: Inside Giovanni Pernice’s new life after stepping down from BBC ballroom series Strictly Come Dancing

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.