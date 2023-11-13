Strictly star Ellie Leach’s rhumba with Vito Coppola branded ‘awkward’ by dance expert

In the latest episode of Strictly, Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola dazzled the judges and the audience alike with their sensual rhumba.

On Saturday night (November 11) viewers saw Vito, 31, and Ellie, 22, perform an exhilarating routine to True Colours by Cyndi Lauper.

The dance duo achieved an incredible 35 points from the judges and also earned themselves a spot in Blackpool. However, unfortunately, other onlookers have revealed they weren’t entirely convinced by the sexiness of the dance…

In fact, talking to Heart Bingo, dance expert Dr Jill Rose Jacobs said Ellie’s performance was the “disappointment of the evening” because of the soap star’s allegedly stiff movements.

Dance expert Dr Jill Rose said that Ellie’s stiff movements were a ‘disappointment’ (Credit: BBC)

Their performance lacked sexiness

“Unfortunately, Ellie’s performance was the disappointment of the evening,” Dr Jill said. “Leading up to week eight, Ellie was the frontrunner. This week, however, with a stripped-down, slower-paced routine. Ellie’s movement quality appeared somewhat stiff,” she continued.

Dr Jill also said the performance from the pair was more “awkward than sexy”.

“Performing in a flowing negligee and Vito bare-chested, the routine became more awkward than sexy,” she concluded.

Her comments come after Ellie hit back at claims that Vito’s kisses are anything more than a sign of their “deep” friendship, squashing relationship rumours currently doing the rounds.

Ellie Leach recently squashed rumours of a romance between her and Vito Coppola (Credit: BBC)

Vito Coppolo called Ellie a ‘rough diamond’

Pro dancer Vito told Strictly host Claudia Winkleman how he felt about Ellie in last night’s results show, in a somewhat backhanded compliment.

“Ellie for me is like a diamond. But not the normal diamond, she’s like this rough diamond that you need to put under pressure and shine the sides. And in the end, it becomes the diamond,” he explained.

Claudia, 51, then asked Vito what he meant by “rough” to which he said the Coronation Street star is “somewhere in the middle” and getting there.

“At the moment we are in between the rough and the shiny perfect, we’re in between, we are in the process,” he said, as Ellie and the rest of the Strictly gang laughed.

Read more: Strictly star Tyler West confirms there’s ‘definitely something there’ between two of this year’s stars

So what do you think? Head to our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.