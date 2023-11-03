Strictly star Ellie Leach and her dance partner Vito Coppola have been taking the competition by storm so far. However, body language expert Darren Stanton believes they are at risk of “falling behind.”

During last Saturday’s (October 28) episode of Strictly, the former Coronation Street actor received a score of 10 from both judges Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas. Ellie and Vito performed a Salsa to Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s legendary hit Murder On The Dancefloor.

Ellie and Vito received a score of 10 from Shirley and Motsi last week (Credit: BBC)

Darren fears Strictly star Ellie has ‘reached her limits’

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Roulette, body language expert Darren has a lot to say about Ellie and Vito, who are favourites with the public.

“Ellie and Vito have continued to show their compatibility with one another. They have a clear, strong rapport that continues to grow. When they were receiving feedback, Ellie was standing in front of Vito, with his arms around her, and that tells me he wants her to take the limelight,” he said.

“They have a comforting bond together, and it’s clear that they feel at ease and safe with one another. Ellie has become very popular with viewers and is a clear favourite.”

Despite their constant growth in the competition, Darren predicts that Ellie will have “reached her limits” this weekend.

Body language expert thinks Ellie is ‘nervous’ (Credit: BBC)

‘She flashes signals of nervousness’

“Ellie has a lot of determination to make Vito proud, and she’s really letting herself go and enjoying every moment now that she’s relaxed into it a bit more. However, I don’t think she physically has much more to give,” he continued.

Darren insists that Ellie’s close connection with Vito is not going to get in the way of the competition. That said, he is still concerned about her nerves.

“When you look at her facial expressions and body gestures during her most recent routine, she flashes signals of nervousness, which tells me she struggled with some of the moves and demands of the routine,” Darren explained.

“From a physicality perspective, she seems to be falling a bit behind.”

Strictly continues tomorrow (Saturday, November 4) at 7.05pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

