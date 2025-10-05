Strictly star Ellie Goldstein supported as fans notice show change after she sparked concern last week

Strictly Come Dancing fans rallied around Ellie Goldstein during Saturday’s episode (October 4) after she sparked concern last week.

The model was back on the dance floor for the second live show this weekend. Partnered with Vito Coppola, the pair have become firm favourites with viewers so far.

Last week though, Ellie was captured looking teary after performing a cha cha cha with Vito. However, she later clarified that her watery eyes were nothing to worry about.

And during Strictly on Saturday (October 4) fans noticed a big change that the programme has seemingly made for Ellie.

Ellie has become a firm favourite (Credit: BBC)

Ellie Goldstein performs on Strictly

On Strictly this weekend, Ellie and Vito performed a gorgeous waltz to Elton John’s Your Song. The actress looked stunning in a sparkly frock, while Vito looked dapper in a purple suit.

The routine – that bagged a total of 23 points – went down a treat with fans and the judges. As for feedback, Shirley Ballas gushed: “Boy, can you spin, girl? Well done, you.” Meanwhile, Anton Du Beke agreed: “Your underarm spins are an absolute delight.”

Throughout the episode though, fans noticed that Ellie was seemingly allowed to take a break from the ‘Clauditorium’ area, where co-host Claudia chats to fellow contestants.

Last week, this was where Ellie sparked concern when viewers were worried that the TV star looked close to tears.

Fans noticed she was ‘excused’ from the balcony a few times (Credit: BBC)

Ellie ‘excused’ from Clauditorium area

Reacting to Ellie “being excused” from the ‘Clauditorium’, one person said on X: “Ellie back in the Clauditorium after her break.

“She looks so much more comfortable up there this week, hopefully taking the break away from everything helps.”

Another Strictly Come Dancing fan added: “Ellie looks like she’s enjoying tonight’s show a lot more.” A third chimed in: “I note that Ellie is being excused from the ensemble on the balcony as she needs. Good to see that accommodation being made for her.”

She worried fans last week (Credit: BBC)

Ellie on reports she was upset

Earlier this week, Ellie appeared on It Takes Two where she addressed headlines that suggested she was upset last weekend.

Host Fleur East said: “Now, Ellie, a few people online thought you looked upset on Saturday. But backstage, you told me you had a great night. Did you enjoy it?”

While answering with a smile on her face, Ellie responded: “Yes, I did! I wasn’t upset at all, I was absolutely fine. I had a great night with [Vito], I had the best night ever.”

Read more: Strictly star Lewis Cope branded ‘show off’ by fans after performance leaves them divided

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know