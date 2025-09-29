Strictly Come Dancing star Ellie Goldstein has spoken out after fans expressed concern over her emotional appearance during Saturday night’s first live show (September 27).

The trailblazing model, actress and author made history as the first model with Down’s Syndrome to appear in a Gucci campaign.

However, she was seen looking teary backstage after her electric Cha Cha with professional partner Vito Coppola.

Support quickly came from pro dancers Dianne Buswell, Karen Hauer and celebrity contestant Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, who rallied round Ellie as she appeared overwhelmed after performing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ellie Goldstein (@elliejg16_zebedeemodel)

Strictly star Ellie Goldstein reassures fans

Although the judges praised the routine, with Shirley Ballas even gifting her a fan emblazoned with “fabulous”, viewers couldn’t help but notice Ellie’s glistening eyes, sparking concern online.

But Ellie has now reassured fans that all is well, clearing up any worries with a heartfelt Instagram post on Sunday.

“Thank you all so much for the incredible love and support!” she began, alongside a few snaps of her beaming in her metallic tasselled costume.

“I’m over the moon that so many of you enjoyed watching me dance last night. I’m honestly having the time of my life. This really is a dream come true!”

She continued by praising her team.

“I feel so lucky to be surrounded by the most amazing support team. My wonderful family, my agents, the whole Strictly crew, and of course my incredible dance partner Vito. I couldn’t ask for better.”

Addressing the speculation directly, Ellie clarified that her emotional appearance wasn’t due to any distress.

“Just a little note: sometimes my eyes get watery after a long day. I promise I’m not upset! I’m doing so well and feeling SO happy, and your concern truly means the world.”

The star signed off by saying: “And one more thing — yes, I have Down syndrome, but it doesn’t define me. Not even close. It’s actually the least interesting thing about me.”

Viewers were concerned after the star was seen looking teary-eyed after her performance (Credit: BBC)

Followers react

Fans and fellow celebrities took to the comments to congratulate the star on a successful first week.

“You are both AMAZING!!!!” Fellow contestant Vicky Pattison gushed.

This Morning presenter Alison Hammond branded Ellie a “star”, as former Strictly champion Ellie Leach added: “Amazing”.

“You go girl, you did absolutely amazing,” one fan cheered.

“You were FABULOUS,” another agreed. “I was smiling soo much, you are such an amazing performer!!”

Ellie and Vito garnered an impressive 17 points fo their first dance (Credit: BBC)

Strictly week one

Ellie and Vito’s Cha Cha to Ariana Grande’s ‘Yes, And?’ earned them praise from all four judges.

Anton Du Beke told Ellie she was “a joy”. Although Craig Revel Horwood called the routine “a little flat-footed,” he applauded her “natural rhythm”.

Meanwhile, head judge Shirley Ballas praised Ellie’s energy and flair.

The couple scored 17 points in total, 4s from Craig, Motsi, and Shirley, and a 5 from Anton, an impressive first score.

Over the past decade, Ellie has become one of the UK’s most visible champions for representation and inclusion. She has starred in campaigns for Nike, Vodafone, Primark, Superdrug, and more, and her 2020 Gucci campaign earned international acclaim.

Now, she’s bringing that same fearless spirit to the Strictly ballroom.

As Ellie herself put it, “Dancing on this stage makes me feel strong, sassy, confident, and completely myself. I’m loving every single minute!”

Read more: Strictly voting shake-up sparks backlash as elderly viewers ‘alienated’

Strictly Come Dancing returns next Saturday night (October 4) at 6.20pm on BBC One.

So what did you think of the first live show? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.