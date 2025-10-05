Strictly star Lewis Cope branded ‘show off’ by fans after performance leaves them divided

Strictly Come Dancing fans have labelled Lewis Cope as a “show off” following his performance on the programme.

The Emmerdale star is one of the many famous faces taking part in this year’s series of the glitzy BBC One show. Partnered with Katya Jones, the pair have become firm favourites with viewers.

On Saturday (October 4) Lewis and Katya were back on the dance floor for the second live show. But Lewis quickly found himself in hot water after fans called out his “smug” behaviour.

Lewis’ performance divided viewers (Credit: BBC)

Lewis Cope performs on Strictly

On Strictly Come Dancing, Lewis and Katya performed a stunning Viennese Waltz.

The performance went down a treat with the judges, with Anton Du Beke saying: “You are very talented. You are super.”

Shirley Ballas also praised the routine, but fans couldn’t help but notice a ‘feud’ between the judge and Lewis’ partner Katya.

As for Lewis and Katya’s score, the pair bagged a total of 55 points (with 28 points that have been combined from last week) – putting them at second place on the leaderboard.

He performed a Viennese Waltz (Credit: BBC)

Fans call out ‘arrogant’ Lewis

However, fans couldn’t help but share their thoughts on Lewis – with some left unimpressed as they accused him of being a “show off”.

“I really can’t warm up to him, so smug,” said one disgruntled viewer on X.

Another added: “Lewis is a great dancer but idk he’s a bit too show-off-y for my liking. If he can tone it down a bit, I think l’d like his dances a bit more.”

A third chimed in: “I’m not gonna deny Lewis is talented but he’s coming across as a show off with the flipping around and it felt a little fast.”

A fourth also wrote: “Both Lewis and Katya, for me, need to make sure their routines don’t come across as trying too hard to show everything they can do. Nothing wrong with leaving us wanting a bit more.” A fifth penned: “He’s a bit too arrogant.”

One fan predicted Lewis could be the winner (Credit: BBC)

Other viewers praise Lewis

Nonetheless, other Strictly fans were loving Lewis, and even predicted the talented star could take home the Glitterball trophy.

“That was fantastic Lewis and Katya,” gushed one person. Another said: “Ok so Lewis is the winner right?”

Echoing their thoughts, a third wrote: “OMG Lewis and Katya Amazing Powerful Stunning loved it.”

A fourth also commented: “Lewis is so good, i just wish katya’s choreography was less showoffy and a little cleaner.”