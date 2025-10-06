Strictly Come Dancing’s Dianne Buswell was not too pleased by judge Motsi Mabuse’s comments at the weekend, a body language expert has claimed.

The Aussie dancer was back on the dance floor on Saturday night (October 4) with celeb partner and soap star Stefan Dennis. The pair performed a Cha Cha Cha to Give It Up by KC and The Sunshine Band.

Although he made a few mistakes, the routine went down a treat with fans at home. However, a body language expert has now claimed that Dianne was left ‘wounded’ by one of the judge’s comments…

The pair were back on the dance floor (Credit: BBC)

Dianne Buswell and Stefan Dennis on Strictly

At the weekend, Strictly returned to screens, and stars Dianne and Stefan wowed fans thanks to their energetic Cha Cha Cha that they performed on the show.

As for the judges’ feedback it was mixed. Anton Du Beke said he thought it was “very good” at times, while Craig Revel Horwood described the dance as “stiff” and “stumpy”.

However, it was Motsi’s feedback that Dianne apparently took an issue with the most, according to a body language expert.

Motsi told Dianne and Stefan to rehearse more (Credit: BBC)

What did Motsi say?

On Strictly Come Dancing, Motsi said: “You have a brilliant partnership, and you have a brilliant energy. You guys are like sunshine when you pair up together.

“I’m going to have to address the elephant in the room, there were lots of tiny tiny mistakes everywhere.” The studio audience then booed Motsi before she hit back: “There were guys sorry, let’s just be honest.”

“Just let’s try next time to rehearse and stick to the routine.” Dianne – who is expecting her first child – soon fired back at the comments and said: “I don’t know how much more we can rehearse Motsi,” as she laughed.

And now, a body language expert has claimed Motsi Mabuse’s ‘wounding’ feedback was the “final straw” for long-running dancer Dianne.

A body language expert shared their thoughts (Credit: BBC)

Dianne ‘hiding her anger’

Speaking on behalf on Paddy Power Games, body language expert Judi James discussed the remark that Motsi made about Dianne and Stefan regarding; and according to Judi, it ‘wounded’ Dianne.

She said: “Motsi’s comment ‘Try to rehearse’ looked like the last straw for Dianne, who performed an overkill smile that was more an angry baring of the teeth than an expression of pleasure, and collapsed from the waist in a gesture of exhaustion.

“When she straightened, she had one hand balled into a fist and placed on her hip in a gesture that can look aggressive or confrontational and there was a tongue-poke gesture to suggest she rejected the idea of not rehearsing. Dianne is a grafter and the comment appeared wounding.”

