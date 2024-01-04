Strictly star Dianne Buswell has ‘ambitions’ away from the show: ‘I want to explore acting’

Strictly star Dianne Buswell has revealed that she wants to give acting a go, confessing she’d like to “explore” it.

Dianne’s confession comes after she finished as a runner-up alongside Bobby Brazier in last month’s Strictly final.

Dianne Buswell opens up on ‘ambitions’ away from Strictly

In a new interview with Heat magazine, Strictly star Dianne has revealed that she wants to dip her toes into the acting world.

“It’ll be my eighth year of Strictly next year and I’ve been so lucky with all my partners. They’ve all brought something different, and you learn a lot from each person,” she told the publication.

“But I have other ambitions, too. I’ve always wanted to dip into acting, so I’d like to try and explore that,” she then said.

Should Dianne return to the show, she will be one of the longest-serving dancers on the programme.

She has finished as a runner-up with her dance partners on two occasions – once with Joe Sugg and once with Bobby Brazier.

Strictly star Dianne Buswell on bulimia battle that left her at risk of heart attack

Last year, Dianne opened up about her battle with bulimia, and how it left her at risk of a heart attack.

“As a dancer, I used to think I had to look a certain way to be cast in something, but that’s not the case at all. Very thin can sometimes mean you’re not doing things the correct way or looking after yourself well,” she told Closer.

“For so long I didn’t tell anyone, not even my parents. I would say, ‘Oh I’m fine I’m fine, there’s nothing – I’m just loving working out six hours a day.’ I didn’t, but I was covering it up,” she then said.

Dianne’s eating disorder became so serious that doctors warned her that she was at risk of cardiac arrest.

Following her struggle, Dianne is “really grateful” for the body she has. She insisted that it’s one of her “greatest achievements” to have recovered and overcome her battle with bulimia.

Dianne and Joe Sugg want babies one day

Last month, in an interview with Closer magazine, Dianne admitted that she does want children with boyfriend Joe Sugg in the future.

Speaking to the publication, she admitted that they don’t have any “imminent” plans to have kids yet.

“I think definitely for sure at one point we’ll have children. It’s something we’d both love, but we don’t know when just yet. We always say our kids are going to watch YouTube videos of us dancing one day, and that’s so cool!” she said.

“Joe and I will often sit there, thinking it’s crazy that it’s been five years since we’ve been together. We’re still amazed it all came from Strictly. We do wonder whether we’d have actually met if he hadn’t been on the show, I wouldn’t have got to know him!”

