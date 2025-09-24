Strictly Come Dancing pro Nancy Xu took aim at the BBC after being left without a partner for the 2025 series.

Luba Mushtuk, Michelle Tsiakkas, Neil Jones and Gorka Marquez are also without partners this year.

Despite being part of a group of dancers on the sideline, Nancy – who joined Strictly in 2019 – is still furious.

Nancy Xu isn’t happy that she’s been benched (Credit: BBC)

Nancy slams the BBC

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday night (September 23), the Chinese dancer explained all to to her 76,000 followers.

“Thank you so much for all your kind and supportive messages that I’ve been receiving in the past few days,” the 34 year old said.

“I am okay. As you all know now, I don’t have a dance partner, on Strictly Come Dancing this year.”

Nancy said when producers told her she wouldn’t have a dance partner, she was “very disappointed” with the decision.

“Coming from China and arriving in this country, all I wanted is to achieve my dream. Strictly has given me such a big platform to allow me to show my skills and to show my talents, so of course this year, I feel, left out,” she concluded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nancy Xu (@nancy_xuxi)

Nancy will still appear on Strictly 2025

Even though she doesn’t have a partner, Nancy will still be seen on this year’s Strictly Coming Dancing in the background. She told fans she’ll be in the studio every weekend to throw support behind her fellow pros.

“I’m good, because I’m still part of the show and this year you’ll probably hear my voice more than ever, because I’ll give all my energies to support all my strictly families.”

Concluding her rant, Nancy said the BBC show’s catchphrase: “Keeeep dancing.”

Support from Strictly co-stars and fans

Her video went down well with followers and her former Strictly co-stars, as Nancy was flooded with comments on Instagram.

“You are never alone, we are always together,” pro Vito Coppola wrote. “Thank you for supporting us and for being the rarest friend that everyone would want in their life.”

Amy Dowden called Nancy a “superstar” and ” a beautiful dancer and so loved”.

Fans were less than impressed with the BBC’s decision to keep her off the dancefloor.

“I could understand if there was too many pros to celebs… that some pros might miss out on partners,” wrote one user.

They added: “To bring two new pros in but leave old pros out is just not on in my books.”

Nancy has been on the show since 2019 (Credit: BBC)

Nancy was ‘furious’ at the BBC

Earlier this week, reports suggested Nancy was “disappointed” with this year’s Strictly line-up decision.

Gladiator star Harry Aikines-Aryeetey is partnered up with Karen Hauer for the 2025 series. Harry was Nancy’s partner for the Christmas special.

“Nancy is upset that she’s been benched again – despite having a brilliant run with Harry during the Christmas series,” a source told The Sun.

“It’s not the first time it’s happened and she’s said she thinks there may be some kind of deeper issue she’s not aware of. She is absolutely incensed by it all and has said she can’t work out what she’s done to make producers snub her.”

ED! previously contacted the BBC and Nancy’s representatives for comment.

Read more: Strictly pro BACKS decision to bench Neil Jones

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.