‘Truth’ about Strictly’s ‘bottom four’ revealed: ‘It’s anxiety-inducing’

Strictly Come Dancing switched up its results show format this year by introducing a ‘bottom four’ – something which has left fans furious.

As we approach a new Strictly weekend following last week’s Halloween spooktacular, viewers are once again worried about whether or not their favourite will make it safely out of the bottom four zone. And it seems they aren’t the only ones worried about it.

Reports suggest the new format has caused quite the stir behind-the-scenes, and all couples are believed to be “absolutely terrified” of it. However, it seems the new format may actually be giving some couples completely unnecessary anxiety.

Is the bottom four on Strictly really the four couples with the least votes?

According to the Daily Mail, Strictly insiders have revealed that it’s not actually the four with the least votes. Instead, it’s believed that it is the bottom two – and then two random couples.

It seems this could be down to bosses wanting to shake things up and cause a little more drama to each show. Just last weekend, Ellie Goldstein and Balvinder Sopal faced the dance-off – with us ultimately saying goodbye to Ellie. But they were in the final four alongside Amber Davies and Harry Aikines-Aryeetey.

However, it seems Amber and Harry could have actually been much higher in the voting. The week prior, Amber found herself in the dance-off. So putting her in the final four could have been a way to make her think it was happening again.

An insider told the outlet: “The bottom four keeps every couple on their toes and it simply prolongs the agony for some.

“It is will known behind the scenes that stars aren’t really fans of it. They simply dread being left until the end. And in some cases it is totally unnecessary as their votes place them high up in the standings.”

The source added: “They are unaware of that, so it’s anxiety-inducing fear that they don’t need.”

Entertainment Daily has reached out to BBC for comment.

Fans fume over the change

Ever since the format was introduced at the beginning of the show, fans made it clear on social media just how much they didn’t like it. The show also removed the vote by phone feature and, instead, all votes are made online, which also angered some fans.

Taking to X, fans have aired their annoyance.

One wrote: “What’s the saying? If it isn’t broke don’t fix it. Strictly, this bottom four craziness is really not an easy watch. Seeing them all standing there was heartbreaking. They looked traumatised just like last week.”

Another penned last weekend: “The way this new format does not work when you get to this point of the competition. We’re already at the bottom four!”

An annoyed fan wrote: “Five results shows in and this new bottom four format is just as disturbing each week!”

