Two Strictly Come Dancing pro dancers are reportedly “disappointed” as they are not getting a celeb partner for the 2025 series.

The brand new series of the glitzy BBC One show kicks off next month. Famous faces like Dani Dyer, Ross King and Balvinder Sopal will all be showing off their best moves on the dance floor.

However, it has now been reported that pro dancers Luba Mushtuk and Nancy Xu will not be pairing up with anyone – and fans are “absolutely devastated”.

Strictly Come Dancing 2025 pros ‘not getting celeb partner’

Joining the 15 celebs on the dance floor for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing series are of course, the beloved pro dancers.

Carlos Gu, Dianne Buswell, Nikita Kuzmin and Amy Dowden are all returning. There are also some new faces too: Alexis Warr and Julian Caillon.

However, it’s reportedly bad news for Nancy Xu and Luba Mushtuk though. It has been claimed they have been benched from the competition – but will still be on the show.

“Luba and Nancy were gutted not to be in a celebrity pairing and competing on the show this year. They are, understandably, disappointed, but realise that not everyone is able to get a celebrity partner every year,” a source recently told The Sun.

Strictly stars ‘gutted’ and ‘disappointed’

Nonetheless, the insider alleged that Nancy and Luba will not be completely absent from the episodes and series.

They claimed: “They will still be a big part of the series and in all the group numbers, as well as getting some extra dances in the main show They’ll also be able to help in training and with choreography.

“Of course, the professional dancers are all expert athletes and want the best chance possible to win. It’s in their nature, but they’re grateful for the gig.”

Fans left fuming

Strictly fans were quick to share their sadness over Nancy and Luba reportedly not getting a celeb partner.

“Absolutely devastated that Nancy has been benched this year especially after her great series with Shayne Ward last year. With Luba also benched – this may mean that new female Pro Alexis may get paired up this year,” said one person on X.

Another added: “Justice for Nancy :'(.” A third also wrote: “They better make Nancy front and centre of some of the group dances this year. It looks like I’ll be waiting a little bit longer for Nancy to make her first final.”

ED! has contacted representatives for comment.

