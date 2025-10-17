Strictly Come Dancing star Chris Robshaw’s heartbreak over dog Rico

Strictly Come Dancing star Chris Robshaw has reportedly faced a secret heartbreak behind the scenes of the hit show which has left him “emotional”.

Chris is set to perform the salsa during tomorrow’s live show with dance partner, Nadiya Bychkova. But it appears his mind might not be fully with the dancing, as his family are facing some heartache.

It’s been revealed that Chris’ adored pet dog, Rico, is rapidly declining following a shock health diagnosis.

Chris is trying to ‘stay professional’ (Credit: YouTube)

Chris Robshaw’s heartbreak

According to The Mirror, Chris and his wife, opera singer Camilla Kerslake, have been an “emotional mess” after their 13-year-old dog was diagnosed with kidney failure.

A source told the outlet: “Chris is holding it together as best he can. But he’s a huge softy at heart and Rico’s diagnosis has knocked him for six. Camilla and Chris are trying to stay strong for their two boys. But it’s been an emotional time.”

Chris is reportedly so heartbroken that he has “been wearing sunglasses where possible to hide his eyes”. And it appears his biggest “worry” is that “he won’t be there” if Rico gets worse.

The source said: “Camilla has been posting about the dog a lot on her socials, without much context. But the diagnosis has been tough to swallow. Chris hates fuss, so he has been keeping things private.”

However, despite his worries, he “doesn’t want” to let viewers down and will be performing as normal tomorrow night (October 18). It was reported that he’s trying to “be professional”, but that he’s “feeling deflated”.

Chris and Camilla are ’emotional’ over the news (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Chris’ family ‘love’ him on Strictly

Family is very evidently important to Chris, as he recently told ED! that they all “love” him being on Strictly.

Chris and Camilla – who aren’t afraid of the Strictly curse – share two young sons together, Wilding, four, and Hunter, one. And it seems the Strictly experience has been a fun time for everyone.

He told ED!: “We are all loving this journey as a family. The boys and Camilla have even had some dance lessons of their own from Nadiya.”

And on his day off on Sunday’s, Chris spends it having a “Strictly party” with his son.

Speaking about his son, Wilding, Chris revealed: “He is so proud of me. He loves that I get to bring home the props so we can have our Strictly Sunday morning parties together to celebrate. The boys are my world, and to share this experience with them, it means everything to me.”

Entertainment Daily has reached out to Chris’ reps for comment.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing star Chris Robshaw sends defiant message to trolls: ‘They won’t ruin this for me’

What do you think of Chris Robshaw on Strictly Come Dancing? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts.