Strictly stars Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell have spoken out after the scores for their dance at the weekend left viewers fuming at their telly screens.

The pair performed a salsa to Down Under by Men At Work on Saturday night (October 12) – which ended up getting a score of 30. However, Strictly fans were not too happy, and slammed the judges for “undermarking” them.

And now, the pair have addressed the uproar.

The comedian has become a firm favourite on the show (Credit: BBC)

Strictly scores: Chris and Dianne ‘undermarked’

Chris and Dianne’s dance at the weekend bagged a total score of 30.

Craig Revel Horwood gave them a six, while the rest of the judges – Anton Du Beke, Motsi Mabuse, and Shirley Ballas – awarded the duo eight points apiece.

Fans at the time were unhappy and shared their anger on X. One person said: “Is Craig actually having a laugh? Chris and Dianne’s dance was unreal. A six – OMG.”

Someone else added: “Chris McCausland undermarked there.” A third wrote: “Why did Craig just give Chris a six? Are you serious?”

The pair addressed the viewer backlash (Credit: BBC)

‘The support for you guys is apparent’

And, this week, Chris and Dianne were quick to speak out about the uproar. On Tuesday (October 15), Chris and Dianne appeared on spin-off show It Takes Two.

Host Fleur East told the dancing duo: “The support for you guys online is very apparent.” She then read out a comment from a fan who proclaimed: “Undermarked!!!! My God, it’s inspirational and brings tears to my eyes every week. They need to win.”

Turning to Dianne, Fleur asked her: “What did you make of Craig’s score?”

She replied: “I screamed for excitement with the six. Do you know what it is for me, I always think because it felt so good, I honestly said to Chris hand on heart if we had got a four or a three from Craig I still would have been happy.”

Chris then teased Dianne as he mouthed: “No, she wouldn’t! This is absolute rubbish!”

Dianne ‘so happy’ with Strictly dance with Chris

Dianne continued: “No, honestly, I swear to you I would have! Chris, listen to me! Because if it didn’t feel good, then I would be upset! But because it felt so good and I was so happy with how we did it, for me, the feeling is worth more than any score.”

Comedian Chris then hilariously quipped: “No, listen, I know I said having the kangaroo jumps was more important than the first 10s, right? But a six or a seven is definitely more important than feeling good!”

