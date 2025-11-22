Strictly favourite Carlos Gu’s confession about his childhood: ‘It’s really hard to talk about’

Strictly Come Dancing star Carlos Gu previously opened up about the challenges of being gay in his home country of China.

The pro dancer joined the glitzy BBC One show back in 2022 – and it didn’t take him long to become a firm favourite.

Over the years, he has been partnered with the likes of Molly Rainford and Angela Scanlon. And for the 2025 series – that returns today (November 22) – he is partnered with footballer Karen Carney.

However, for Carlos, life growing up in China was not easy for him.

Strictly star Carlos Gu on being gay in China

In 2024, Carlos appeared on ITV’s Lorraine, where he spoke about the struggles of growing up gay in China.

“Myself, I moved to this country. I had a different life. I am finding my true self in this country,” he proudly shared.

The Strictly dancer went on: “Being a gay in China, it’s really hard to talk about it. You can’t tell a word in telly, public, no word.”

China only decriminalised homosexuality in 1997. What’s more, it was considered a mental disorder by the Chinese Society of Psychiatry until 2001. China does not recognise same-sex marriage or civil unions.

Carlos ‘happier’ in UK

Carlos then shared how he feels at home in the UK: “I feel like I have so much opportunity. I find so much nuance. Growing and nourishing myself to become… It feels like home.”

Host Ranvir Singh also asked Carlos: “Can I just ask you, because you mentioned China there, your family are still over there, do you have any siblings?”

Carlos revealed he is an only child, in which Ranvir quizzed him: “What is like for your parents then to know that you are over here finding your true self but you are also thousands of miles away from them?”

He shared: “I think, because I came out to my mum. She’s a single mum who raised me, it’s hard for her. But I’m so lucky to have her, she’s so open.

“The time when I told her I want to move to UK and I want to get this job on Strictly, she actually supported me 100% because she knew I would be happier there.”

Watch Carlos on Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday (November 22) at 6:35pm on BBC One.

