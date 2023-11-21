Strictly Blackpool special savaged by Brendan Cole as ‘magic of ballroom missing’

Brendan Cole has delivered his critique of the recent Strictly Blackpool special, and the BBC might want to look away now!

Former series pro Brendan, who appeared on Strictly between 2004 and 2017, exclusively told ED! he felt “underwhelmed” by some of the performances on show last weekend.

He pondered whether there was too much going on in some routines – including the big opening number featuring pro stars.

But Brendan, 47, also suggested touches perhaps more appropriate for the BBC One dance contest’s annual trip north could have been included, too.

‘They have a tendency at the Blackpool show to throw the kitchen sink at it’ (Credit: BBC)

Brendan Cole on Strictly’s Blackpool show 2023

Speaking on behalf of Sky Bingo, Brendan said: “They have a tendency at Blackpool to throw the kitchen sink at it but sometimes the simplicity of a number is the beauty of the number.

“Take Annabel Croft and Johannes Radebe, for example. They had a really beautiful, simple classic number and it suits the Blackpool show. It was gorgeous to watch even if it wasn’t particularly good in places.”

Brendan also considered whether all of the choreography decisions worked – and, for him, he wasn’t blown away by the first dance.

Strictly Come Dancing heads to Blackpool every year (Credit: BBC)

‘I didn’t love the opening’

Brendan went on: “The same can be said about the big Blackpool routines. I can only imagine how hard they are to choreograph and it’s a big ask.

“Jason Gilkison, the show’s creative director who normally choreographs the big opening numbers, is a good friend of mine and I have nothing but respect for him and all that he has brought to the show.

“As choreographers we don’t always get it right. I’m not saying he didn’t get it right but I didn’t love the opening. I felt it was a bit hectic and a bit frantic and I would question the production choice of this one.”

Male pros do their thing during the Strictly Come Dancing Blackpool show (Credit: BBC)

Brendan also offered his view on what makes an opening dance featuring pro at Blackpool really succeed.

He said: “If they are going to do an entire cast opening at Blackpool, I want to see something more beautiful.

“I want beautiful ballroom dresses. I want to see gorgeous partners dancing – and for me I think the beauty of ballroom for this number was missing.”

