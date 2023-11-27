Strictly star Annabel Croft overtakes Layton, Bobby and Nigel as bookies back her to win Glitterball trophy

Could Strictly star Annabel Croft lift the Glitterball trophy this December? Well, the bookies certainly think so!

Next week will be the quarter-final of the glitzy BBC One show and the pressure is on for the remaining celebs.

But it seems one famous face, Annabel Croft, has got the support from the bookies – with her overtaking former front-runner Layton Williams.

Annabel and Johannes’ dance divided opinion (Credit: BBC)

Strictly 2023: New favourite to win ‘revealed’

At the weekend, Strictly star Annabel and dancer partner Johannes Radebe made jaws drop thanks to their Paso Doble.

The pair went on to bag their highest score of the series so far: 36 – including her first 10 too. And the performance went down that much of a treat, that bookies now reckon she could win the show.

Prior to last weekend, she had odds of 14/1. But after her performance on Saturday, she’s now the clear second favourite at 7/1.

Annabel tipped to win Strictly 2023

Corrie star Ellie Leach is still a strong leader at 1/5, while West End sat Layton Williams is the third favourite at 12/1.

Lee Phelps, spokesperson for William Hill, said: “Annabel Croft continues to serve up high scores in the ballroom and her progress is reflected in the support we’ve seen in the market, as we’ve been forced to cut her odds for Strictly glory to 7/1.

“Considering she was double that price at 14/1 prior to Sunday, she’s the big springer in the market, but Ellie Leach remains a very strong favourite at 1/5.”

Angela is gone (Credit: BBC)

Who left Strictly 2023 at the weekend?

At the weekend it was Layton and Angela Scanlon who had to face off in the dreaded dance-off.

After performing their dances once again, it was down to the judges to decide who should stay – and who should head home.

Anton Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood, and Motsi Mabuse opted to save Layton and Nikita. However, Shirley Ballas admitted she would have saved Angela.

Angela ‘gutted’ to be eliminated

Speaking after her elimination was confirmed, Angela admitted she was “gutted”.

“It’s been honestly incredible. I’m gutted, really gutted that it’s finished now. But it has been the most wonderful experience,” she told Tess.

Angela added: “I have made the best friend in this man [Carlos]. We have had so much fun, he is such an incredible guy. He has supported me and picked me up and made me laugh so much. I don’t know what to say, it’s been magical honestly – all of those people up there!”

Strictly continues on Saturday, December 2 at 7.25pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

