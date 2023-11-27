Strictly results: Vito Coppola in ‘editing blunder’ as he performs pro dance in different outfit seconds after Ellie interview

During last night’s Strictly results show, Vito Coppola was embroiled in something of an editing blunder during the show.

The slip-up left some fans of the show baffled.

Ellie and Vito spoke to Claudia (Credit: BBC)

Strictly results: Vito’s editing blunder

Last night’s edition of the Strictly results show saw Vito and Ellie book their slot in next week’s quarter finals.

Some 15 minutes into the show, Ellie and Vito were sat in the so-called “Claudiatorium” with Claudia Winkelman, Bobby Brazier, and Dianne Buswell after being sent through to the next round.

The couple were wearing the outfits they wore during their performance. In this case, Vito was wearing an open-buttoned white shirt and an untied bow tie around his neck.

However, just minutes later, Vito was down on the dance floor, in a completely different outfit. He was dancing alongside Luba Mushtuk during a performance by Texas.

There is a very simple explanation for this quick change in outfit. The Sunday show isn’t live. Therefore any amount of time could have passed between Vito’s interview with Claudia – and his dance with Luba.

Vito danced with Luba (Credit: BBC)

Viewers baffled

However, some viewers were still quick to comment on it.

“Super quick costume change there Vito [winking emoji],” one fan tweeted.

Vito for that costume change from the Claudatorium to the Texas performance #Strictly #StrictlyComeDancing pic.twitter.com/F9OWxgdJBr — James Allison (@GiNgEr_JaMeS) November 26, 2023

“Wait, how can Vito be talking to Claudia about pasta one minute and then dancing to Texas the next?! Vito is superhuman x,” a third fan said.

“How did Vito go from ranting upstairs to the dance floor while changing his clothes so fast!” another wrote.

“Howling at Vito clapping for Texas when up with Claudia and then magically appearing on the dancefloor seconds later,” a fifth commented.

Angela became the latest star to be eliminated (Credit: BBC)

What else happened in the Strictly results show?

Last night’s show saw Angela Scanlon become the ninth celebrity to leave the show.

Angela and Carlos Gu went up against Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin in the dance-off. However, the judges, bar Shirley Ballas, opted to save Layton over Angela.

“It’s been honestly incredible, I’m gutted, really gutted that it’s finished now, but it has been the most wonderful experience,” Angela said of her time on the show,” Angela said.

“I have made the best friend in this man [Carlos]. We have had so much fun, he is such an incredible guy. He has supported me and picked me up and made me laugh so much. I don’t know what to say, it’s been magical honestly.”

Some fans were not happy. “Totally wrong decision,” one fan said. “Loved @angelascanlon on #Strictly wished she’d gone through instead of semi-pro Layton,” another fan said.

Strictly continues on Saturday, December 2 at 7.25pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

