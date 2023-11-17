Strictly star Angela Rippon tipped to leave after dance-off with Annabel Croft at Blackpool

Things aren’t looking good for Strictly national treasure Angela Rippon as bookies have predicted she will exit the show this weekend.

For the past two weeks, Angela and her dance partner Kai Widdrington have found themselves in the dance-off. Both times, they have been saved by the panel. Last week, Channel 4 newsreader Krishnan Guru-Murphy was sent home. A week prior, former Emmerdale actor Adam Thomas was sent packing.

Unfortunately for Angela, it seems she can’t catch a break. At William Hill, she is the favourite to be eliminated this weekend at Blackpool.

‘It may finally be time for the presenter to face the music’

While Angela may be the oldest contestant at age 79, it seems her time in the competition may be coming to an end.

After two consecutive weeks in the bottom two, Angela is 1/3 to leave the show on Sunday night. According to the gambling company, this is the shortest price any contestant has been to be voted off since this year’s series began.

“Angela Rippon has already had her share of close shaves in the ballroom after spending the past fortnight in the bottom two, but our market suggests it may finally be time for the presenter to face the music,” Lee Phelps, a spokesperson for William Hill, said.

“Angela is 1/3 with us to depart Strictly this weekend – the lowest price we’ve had on any contestant to leave the show since the season commenced – making her the overwhelming favourite to be the eighth casualty of the series. ”

Strictly: Could Annabel Croft find herself in hot water alongside Angela Rippon?

Annabel Croft is paired with Johannes Radebe and has yet to find herself in the dance-off. However, the former tennis player is 3/1 to be sent home and could also find herself fighting for survival.

“Annabel Croft likewise failed to impress last week and is the second favourite at 3/1 to be eliminated on Sunday, with Angela Scanlon third on the list at 7/1,” Lee continued.

Watch the Strictly Blackpool special tomorrow (November 18) on BBC One at 6.40pm.

