Strictly star Angela Rippon defended as fans urge trolls to stop ‘bullying’ her over place on the show

Strictly star Angela Rippon has been caught up in a bunch of negativity surrounding the competition, and fans are coming to her defence.

At age 79, Angela is by far the oldest contestant on Strictly this year. Paired with professional dancer Kai Widdrington, the legendary newsreader has, on various occasions, shown off her impressive skills on the dancefloor.

However, Angela and Kai have found themselves in the dance-off over the past two weeks. On both occasions, they have been saved by the judges. Even though she made it to Blackpool, Angela has been heavily criticised online for remaining in the competition.

It’s been a rocky couple of weeks for Angela (Credit: BBC)

Angela can’t seem to catch a break

Throughout the competition, viewers have accused Angela of being assigned slower dances, which can sometimes be easier. She has also been accused of favoritism by the judges, with fans insisting she’s not as good as they make her out to be.

“It is now embarrassing how much they are favouring Angela Rippon. Stompy, no shape, and yet the same score as Bobby? Ridiculous,” one user wrote.

“Angela Rippon is only in this now because of age. Every week it’s the same dance. Leg high. Congratulations you can do it at your age. But there’s nothing new she’s offering week on week. Next week will have a leg lift,” another BBC viewer shared.

“Angela Rippon in the dance-off again. Making mistakes again and saved again! It’s almost like the producers wanted her to get to Blackpool,” a third remarked.

Angela has faced harsh criticism by viewers (Credit: BBC)

Fans come to Angela’s defense

Even though Angela has been facing a lot of scrutiny online, fans have been coming to her defense.

“I think everyone on here needs to stop bullying Angela R because it’s getting nasty,” one user insisted.

“Absolutely agree,” someone replied. “The nastiness and ageism against Angela Rippon getting downright horrific.”

“SICK TO DEATH of the naysayers slagging off Dame Angela Rippon when she’s serving every week. I’d like to see some of you folk doing leg lifts at 79,” a third shared.

While Angela doesn’t seem to be everyone’s favourite, she will be continuing her Strictly journey next year on the Strictly Come Dancing Live! tour.

