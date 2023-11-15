Angela Rippon branded ‘tad arrogant’ as Strictly viewers take umbrage at It Takes Two appearance

Angela Rippon has been criticised by Strictly Come Dancing viewers after her appearance on companion show It Takes Two.

In the last few weeks, many viewers have questioned her continued progress in the show as rival celebrities have been sent home. And now, a comment she made has angered fans.

Angela Rippon “arrogant” for daring to be positive!

On It Takes Two, host Fleur East asked her: “Angela, it was your second week in the dance-off. It could’ve all ended very differently if it wasn’t for the supporting leg that you saved. Did you think it was all over?”

Angela replied: “No I didn’t. I mean I don’t know why. I think the floor was slippery or my shoe was slippery and it just went, but no I didn’t. Kai [Widdrington, dance partner] sort of still had hold of me and I just knew what I had to do next and managed to do it.”

Fans were unhappy with Angela’s response to Fleur’s [left] question (Credit: BBC) After this comment, a number of viewers took to social media to criticise the journalist and presenter. One said: “Angela Rippon still being a tad arrogant that she didn’t think her stumble would affect the result. We all knew that too.”

And their views were echoed by many others. Another said: “I used to like Angela Rippon but now that she’s been on Strictly she’s become totally insufferable the way she goes on about how fantastic she is. She did not deserve to go to Blackpool.”

Others continued to suggest that Strictly has been “rigged” to help Angela through to Blackpool Week. One complained: “Blindingly obvious – overmarked week on week,” while another said “Yet another slow dance for Angela R this week, American Smooth. How come she’s avoided all the fast Latin dances? Oh well, she’s got to Blackpool as planned, so hopefully she’ll go out this week.”

God forbid the woman might just have some faith in her routine!

Ex-Strictly pro tips Angela to go even further

Meanwhile, former Strictly pro Brendan Cole has backed her to stay in the competition, saying he’d be “very surprised” if she left this weekend.

Ex-Strictly dancer Brendan has tipped Angela to get through Blackpool Week too (Credit: BBC)

He said: “It was a massive thing to get her on the show in the first place and the fact that she’s going to be in Blackpool where they used to film the original Come Dancing is a lovely story. It’s also great for the element of publicity for the show.

“There will be an excitement around it and she’s doing pretty well. She deserves to be there in terms of what she’s achieved.”