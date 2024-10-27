Strictly fans relieved as Halloween elimination result leaks online: ‘Right result’

Tonight (Sunday, October 27) will see another couple leave Strictly Come Dancing 2024 – making whoever goes the fifth couple to be booted off the competition.

However, despite not airing yet, tonight’s result has already been leaked online – and fans have had their say…

Aljaz and Tasha were second in the leaderboard (Credit: BBC)

What happened on Strictly 2024 last night?

Last night’s edition of Strictly was the annual Halloween special.

The stars and their pro dance partners dressed up in spooktacular outfits as they danced and jived to their chosen songs.

There were plenty of 10s thrown about last night by the judges, with Sarah Hadland, Jamie Borthwick, and Tasha Ghouri all receiving at least one for their performances.

At the end of the night, both Sarah and Vito, and Jamie and Michelle were joint top of the leaderboard. They had picked up 38 points each.

Tasha and Aljaz were in second with 37 points.

Meanwhile, at the other end of the scale were Chis McCausland and Dianne, and Dr Punam and Gorka. They both only got 26 points for their performances last night.

Chris and Dianne didn’t have the best week scores-wise (Credit: BBC)

Strictly 2024 elimination result leaks

Tonight will see one of the remaining 11 couples leave the competition.

However, because of the fact that the results show is pre-recorded, the result has already leaked online.

We, of course, won’t be revealing the result here.

Judging by the reaction to the result leaking, fans aren’t shocked by who leaves tonight.

“I agree with that result. The right couple were saved,” one fan tweeted.

“Thank god! Right person left tonight,” another wrote. “Right person gone!” a third said.

“Result isn’t a shock,” another wrote.

Dianne and Chris got 26 points (Credit: BBC)

Viewers fume over Chris McCausland scoring

Last night saw Chris express fears that he would be the next to go from the competition.

During his VT, he said: “We’ve lost four people so far this series, two of them on Sambas. And we’ve had four dance offs and three of them have had people who’ve gone on first so the maths is against us this week.”

Chris and his dance partner Dianne only managed to pick up 26 points this weekend, leaving them joint bottom.

It’s safe to say viewers weren’t happy.

“Criminal that Craig scored Punam & Gorka higher than Chris & Dianne,” one fan tweeted.

“I’m not afraid to throw hands if Chris and Dianne end up in the dance off,” another said.

“Are the judges trying to get Chris and Dianne out tonight? They were underscored, and so many other couples are being over scored,” a third fumed.

