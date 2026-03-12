Stacey Solomon replaced as Sort Your Life Out spin-off series announced by BBC

Sort Your Life Out star Dilly Carter has landed her own spin-off show – stepping in for presenter Stacey Solomon.

The BBC announced today that Dilly, 45, will host a new video podcast called Sort Your Life Out Unpacked.

The spin-off will launch on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds next month, on April 7. Meanwhile, series six of Sort Your Life Out returned to BBC One earlier this week.

Dilly, Rob, Stacey Solomon and Iwan recently returned for a new series of Sort Your Life Out (Credit: BBC)

Stacey Solomon replaced by Dilly Carter on Sort Your Life Out spin-off

Announcing the new show, the BBC confirmed that mum-of-five Stacey will still appear. But Dilly will take over hosting duties.

A statement explained: “Sort Your Life Out Unpacked is an extension of the hit BBC TV series in a brand-new video podcast. It’ll be presented by organiser extraordinaire Dilly Carter.”

Each episode will see Dilly sit down with a celebrity guest to chat about their home while unpacking three mystery items they have brought with them.

“Stand by for tears, laughs and surprises as these personal items reveal what is really important to Dilly’s guests and why,” the statement added.

In keeping with the show’s organising theme, guests will also decide whether to keep, donate or recycle their belongings.

“Amongst funny anecdotes and personal revelations, we learn how to organise and sort our own lives out,” the BBC added.

Dilly will welcome Stacey as a guest on the new show (Credit: BBC)

Celebrity guests appearing on the series include Lorraine Kelly, Kerry Katona, Dr Alex George, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Stacey Solomon.

The series will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds from April 7.

‘Everything you love about Sort Your Life Out and more!’

Speaking on Instagram ahead of the announcement, Dilly teased the exciting news to her followers.

“It is a very exciting day because finally my news is being launched today at some point,” she said.

“So keep an eye on my Stories. Keep an eye on my grid because something exciting is happening.”

Clearly thrilled, Dilly added: “I’m so excited I could burst. Oh I hope you’re going to love this new project.”

After the reveal, she promised fans the spin-off will deliver the same charm viewers love about the main show.

“It’s going to be everything you love about Sort Your Life Out and more!” she said.

Fans quickly shared their excitement in the comments.

“Can’t wait to listen!” one wrote. Another added: “So excited.” A third said: “Amazing news! We can’t wait.”

Sort Your Life Out series 6 airs on BBC One on Tuesdays at 8pm.

