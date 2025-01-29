Stacey Solomon has given fans an update on the exciting family project she’s been working on with husband Joe Swash, admitting she was originally “so nervous” to share the news with fans.

The Loose Women star took to her newsletter to share that the couple have been busy filming their own reality show, Stacey & Joe, which is set to air on BBC One later this year.

Stacey Solomon shares fly-on-the-wall series update

In a message to her followers, Stacey expressed her gratitude and revealed nerves about the project. She shared that the family had signed up to film a fly-on-the-wall show on New Year’s Day on her social media. Now she’s given us an update.

“Now I can FINALLY tell you that we’d been busy filming for ‘Stacey & Joe’ coming to the BBC later this year,” she began.

“It’s been such a big part of our lives… I love sharing what we do on Instagram, but this is capturing the laughs, tears and the craziness at Pickle Cottage in such a different way. On the actual TV,” she said, telling fans more of what to expect from the show.

The TV personality admitted she’d been overwhelmed by the response to the initial announcement from her supporters.

“It still feels surreal and I’m so nervous about it, but all your lovely comments have made such a difference. I’ll share more about the show when I can,” she wrote, alongside a heart emoji.

“There’s honestly not a day that goes by that I’m not grateful for every single one of you… You’re just the best mates I could ever ask for. Thank you xxx.”

Stacey’s ‘tears’ while filming

Stacey and Joe have been married since 2022. The couple have previously shared glimpses of their family life on social media.

However, this new BBC series will provide an in-depth look at how they juggle their careers with raising their five children at their Essex home, Pickle Cottage.

The couple first teased the show on Instagram earlier this year. On January 1, they posted an adorable clip featuring their children, pets Teddy and Peanut, and their newly adopted ducks.

Stacey captioned the announcement post: “A new year. A very new adventure. Coming Spring 2025. We’ve been so nervous and excited to share this. Here is us. All of us.”

But while the project has been a dream come true for Stacey, filming hasn’t always been smooth sailing.

Back in November, reports surfaced of a tense moment between the couple while filming. Stacey was later seen in tears after what appeared to be a heated exchange with Joe.

An onlooker told The Sun: “Joe came out of a building on his own and stormed off down the street. He looked upset and was sitting on some steps for a while. Stacey came out of the building in tears and she looked really emotional, she was hugging someone.”

Despite the rumoured tension, Stacey and Joe appear stronger than ever as they gear up for the show’s release.

