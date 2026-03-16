Stacey Solomon in heartbreaking dementia admission as she steps in and helps prepare ‘for years to come’

Stacey Solomon has revealed how she stepped in to help a man living with dementia and prepare his family for the difficult years ahead.

The presenter said the work she and the Sort Your Life Out team carried out on Gerry and his wife Trish’s home will make a lasting difference as they navigate his illness.

The couple featured in last week’s emotional episode of the BBC show.

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Stacey Solomon has spoken about an emotional episode of Sort Your Life Out featuring Gerry (Credit: BBC)

The series recently returned with a brand-new run, opening with an episode that focused on Gerry, who received an Early-Onset Alzheimer’s diagnosis at age 55.

Gerry spoke openly about the struggles he now faces, leaving viewers heartbroken.

He revealed that he had been forced to give up driving and retire, admitting that “all his independence had now gone”.

Speaking on Morning Live on Monday (March 16, 2026), Stacey reflected on the powerful moment and explained how the team tried to help Gerry and his family long-term.

Stacey Solomon explains how Sort Your Life Out helped Gerry

In the episode, Gerry struggled at home with his wife Trish and their two grown-up children.

Their house had become extremely cluttered as the family tried to juggle caring responsibilities alongside work.

The Sort Your Life Out team worked closely with dementia specialists. They decided which items to keep and which to remove.

Stacey admitted she didn’t realise just how much the transformation would affect Gerry until he walked back into the home.

Stacey and the SYLO team helped transform Gerry’s home (Credit: BBC)

She told viewers: “Even we didn’t realise how much it would change Gerry’s life until we watched him walk through the house.

“You could just see that all of the fear and panic that comes along with some of the extremely difficult things you know you’re going to be faced with disappear.

“You could see his shoulders just sink down.

“Even all his family members relaxed. You could see he could get around the house without feeling like he’s going to trip over or hurt himself.”

Stacey added that the project wasn’t simply about tidying the house.

“It was so much more than a declutter. It was a set-up for the years to come, which are going to get increasingly difficult,” she said.

“Hopefully now the house is one thing less for them to worry about.”

‘People jump to conclusions’

Stacey appeared on Morning Live via video link from her Essex home, famously known as Pickle Cottage.

Hosts Helen Skelton and Gethin Jones explained that many of the families featured in the new series will face complex personal challenges.

Stacey appeared on Morning Live to discuss the emotional episode (Credit: BBC)

In this week’s episode, the team will help Almarie and her 10-year-old daughter Maria.

Almarie’s husband and Maria’s father, Marcus, died suddenly three years ago.

Stacey said the team worked with bereavement specialists before starting the transformation.

Helen told her: “I always feel we give you a bit of a disservice by saying ‘decluttering’.

“It’s more than that. It’s about enhancing people’s lives.”

Stacey agreed. She added: “When we’re working with different families in different scenarios, people might just jump to conclusions that they’re lazy or just can’t be bothered to tidy.

“But actually, there can be significant and huge things that happen in your life that can stop you in your tracks.

“It’s really hard to get back from that without support.

“Being a part of their journey in letting go of things they thought they needed and to give space to new beginnings and fresh starts is really special.”

– Sort Your Life Out continues at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Tuesday March 17, 2026

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