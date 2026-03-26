Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen ending unpacked after bloodbath finale in Stranger Things’ creators’ new horror series

Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen lives up to its title in brutal fashion, ending with a blood-soaked finale that leaves barely anyone standing. If you’re still processing it, here’s exactly what went down, from Rachel’s fate to the curse and that chaotic wedding.

The new Netflix series, created by Haley Z. Boston and backed by the Duffer Brothers, builds towards one central idea: what it really means to believe someone is your soulmate.

Rachel agrees to marry Nicky at his family’s remote home, but by the final episode, things spiral into something far darker than a typical wedding gone wrong.

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***Warning: spoilers for Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen ahead***

Something very bad happens to Rachel… and almost everyone else (Credit: Netflix)

How does Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen end?

Everything comes down to Rachel and Nicky’s wedding.

In the lead-up, Rachel tries to beat the curse by collecting a series of ritual items: something living, something dead, something stolen, and something red. She goes to extreme lengths to gather them, including cutting off her own toe and drawing blood from the mysterious immortal man.

The plan is simple: ingest them before saying, “I do” and the curse is broken.

But at the last moment, Rachel abandons the ritual. Instead, she chooses to believe in her love for Nicky and goes through with the ceremony on faith alone.

For a split second, it looks like it might work. It doesn’t.

“Till death do us part” (Credit: Netflix)

Do Nicky and Rachel get married?

Technically, yes. Nicky initially refuses to deliver his vows, claiming that “marriage destroys people”. He also never fully believes Rachel is cursed, even pretending he does just to keep the peace.

When Rachel refuses to marry him, things take a disturbing turn. As chaos erupts, Nicky and his family force the ceremony to continue.

Rachel has already said “I do”, so all that remains is Nicky’s vow and the final declaration. Against her will, the marriage is completed.

The Witness is cursed with immortality (Credit: Netflix)

Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen ending: How does the curse work?

The curse traces back generations to a deal with Death.

A bride begged for her dead groom to be brought back, and Death agreed, but with conditions. From that point on, anyone in the bloodline could only marry if they truly believed their partner was their soulmate. If not, they would die.

If someone refuses marriage, the curse spreads into another bloodline.

The Witness explains he once tried to escape it, only to be punished with immortality, forced to observe every doomed wedding that followed.

One of these characters doesn’t make it out alive (Credit: Netflix)

Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen ending: Who dies?

Once the forced marriage goes ahead, the curse spreads through Nicky’s family.

Rachel initially collapses, but the real carnage comes next. Guests begin to suffer fatal haemorrhages, with blood pouring from their eyes, ears, and noses.

Portia dies after secretly marrying someone she didn’t love. Victoria is among the first to fall, dying in her husband’s arms. Most of the wedding guests meet the same fate in a frantic, gruesome chain reaction.

Rachel survives… with a catch (Credit: Netflix)

Who survives, and does Rachel live?

A handful of characters make it out alive, including Jules, Nell, their son, Nicky, and his father.

Rachel also survives, but not in a normal way.

In the final twist, the Witness finally dies, and his immortality is passed on to her. Instead of dying, Rachel becomes the new immortal observer of the curse.

The series ends with her driving away alone, leaving Nicky behind, and promising to one day witness the next generation’s wedding.

It’s a bleak ending, but also a strange kind of freedom. Rachel escapes the marriage, survives the curse, and carries its burden into whatever comes next.

Read more: The best movies you need to watch on Netflix this month

Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen is available to stream on Netflix now.

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