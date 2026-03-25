‘Sickening’ Huw Edwards drama slammed for scene that made Channel 5 viewers turn off: ‘Far too much’

Power: The Downfall of Huw Edwards has drawn strong reactions since landing on Channel 5, with many praising Martin Clunes’ performance. But one scene, in particular, has left viewers saying it went “too far”.

The drama charts the scandal surrounding the former BBC news presenter, focusing on the events that led to his conviction for making indecent images of children.

Clunes plays Edwards, with the story following his relationship with Ryan (Osian Morgan), a young man he allegedly groomed. His name has been changed, but the programme states it is based on “extensive interviews” with those involved.

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As the story unfolds, their interactions escalate from messages and video calls into something far more uncomfortable, building towards a moment that’s hard to watch.

Viewers weren’t prepared to see Martin Clunes doing… this (Credit: Channel 5)

Channel 5’s Huw Edwards drama has a graphic scene

The drama depicts Ryan undressing on camera for Edwards, who directs him and sends money during their exchanges.

Midway through the episode, the sequence escalates, showing Edwards pleasuring himself before asking, “How was that?” Ryan replies, and Edwards responds: “Barely adequate.”

Elsewhere, the dynamic between them is shown to be increasingly controlling, with Edwards telling Ryan to “sort himself out” and also saying: “Leave it with me, baby. A happy Ryan equals a happy Huw.”

Viewers have said Martin Clunes “deserves a BAFTA” (Credit: Channel 5)

“Far too much”

While the drama has been praised for not holding back, that particular scene has divided viewers.

“Omg. Martin Clunes portraying Huw Edwards masturbating is a double horror show I was not ready for,” one viewer wrote.

“That scene was intense! Was it too much for a mainstream audience? Did it add to the drama, or did it cross a line?” another asked.

Others felt it wasn’t required to illustrate Edwards’ behaviour. “I thought that scene was unnecessary, we all knew what he was up to,” one comment read.

“My dad was all set to watch the show then turned it off… said [it] was far too much,” another viewer said.

“I found it hard to watch so we turned over,” one added, while another wrote: “I love Martin Clunes, but after watching the first 30 minutes of this drama, I feel sick… can’t watch the rest of it.”

Read more: Huw Edwards breaks silence ahead of Channel 5 drama Power as Martin Clunes sends warning to viewers

Power: The Downfall of Huw Edwards is on Channel 5 now.

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