Strictly head judge Shirley Ballas has admitted she once cheated on a boyfriend with “somebody else’s girlfriend”.

Shirley – who was previously married to pro dancer Corky Ballas and dancer Sammy Stopford – is now loved-up with boyfriend Danny Taylor.

However, it seems back in the day Shirley had a bit of a wandering eye…

Shirley Ballas kissed a girl and she liked it (Credit: Splash News)

Strictly judge Shirley Ballas admits cheating past

Shirley admitted that she kissed a girl while drunk at a party. But it wasn’t just a peck, Shirley said it was a “great big snog”. Not only that, but the woman was engaged to be married.

We had this great big snog. She was engaged, and I had a boyfriend.

Speaking to Mel Giedroyc on her Unforgivable show, Shirley explained that she had a boyfriend at the time of the kiss while the other woman had a fiancé. However, she doesn’t appear to regret the infidelity. In fact, she described it as a “loveable embrace”.

“I was part of something, and that was a 40th birthday party where this wonderful young lady had too much to drink and so had I,” Shirley admitted.

“We had this great big snog. She was engaged, and I had a boyfriend. So you could say it was a really strong and loveable embrace with somebody else’s girlfriend.”

The pro dancer didn’t reveal the man she was dating at the time of the kiss.

Shirley Ballas and boyfriend Danny Taylor recently called off their wedding (Credit: Cover Images)

Shirley Ballas rules out marrying boyfriend Danny

Although she’s happily loved-up with her younger man Danny Taylor, Strictly star Shirley has said they won’t be tying the knot.

Speaking to Alan Carr’s Life’s A Beach podcast, she recently said: “Two marriages, an engagement, two long-term relationships later and I will not be getting married again. I’ve made the decision.”

Cute pet names

The couple, who spend a lot of time apart due to their work schedules, paid tribute to each other on Instagram on Valentine’s Day. Danny even revealed the couple’s pet names for each other.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to my beautiful, hilarious, talented, hard working better half Shirley B (Aka Penelope ! ) No day is ever the same. Looking forward to seeing you very soon ! xxxx Parker,” he shared.

“Ahhhhhh this is beautiful,” Shirley replied.

Read more: Shirley Ballas backs Giovanni Pernice amid Amanda Abbington scandal

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.