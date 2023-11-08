Shetland series 8 cast: All the actors old and new, including EastEnders’ Don Gilet and Guilt’s Jamie Sives

Shetland series 8 has landed on BBC One and, like previous years, has a pretty amazing cast of faces old and new.

Series favourite Alison O’Donnell returns as DS Alison ‘Tosh’ McIntosh and, this time, she is acting DI after the departure of Jimmy Perez.

Of course, after Douglas Henshall’s exit, Ashley Jensen has joined the cast as DI Ruth Calder, and the series looks very different these days. But despite the change of faces, it remains one of the best crime dramas on TV.

Here’s a rundown of the cast of Shetland series 8, which includes an EastEnders villain, a Guilt heartthrob, and a Holby City favourite.

Actress Ashley Jensen joins the cast of Shetland series 8 as DI Ruth Calder

Scottish TV star Ashley Jensen joins the cast of Shetland series 8 as hardened Met police officer DI Ruth Calder. She arrives on the island in a bid to track down a vulnerable witness.

Viewers soon learn that icy Ruth was born on the island, but hasn’t been back since she was 18. She teams up with Tosh for the investigation, but the pair soon butt heads…

Shetland newbie Ashley is perhaps best known for her collaborations with comedian Ricky Gervais. She appeared briefly in The Office, and went on to portray Maggie Jacobs in Extras, and nurse Emma in After Life.

Her career as a jobbing actress began in 1990, and she’s appeared in countless TV dramas, including May to December, Roughnecks, and Bad Boys. She played PC Sue Chappell in City Central from 1998 to 2000. That same year, she popped up as Fiona Morris in EastEnders!

Other notable roles include her portrayal of Babs in Clocking Off, Faye Brooks in Sweet Medicine, and Sarah Paradise in Love & Paradise.

After finding success in the UK, Ashley won the coveted role of Christina McKinney in US hit comedy Ugly Betty, opposite Barbie actress America Ferrera. She starred in the show from 2006 to 2010. She subsequently appeared in Catastophe, Trust Me, and the recent heartbreaking book adaptation Mayflies.

Cosy drama fans will know the 54-year-old as the titular heroine in Agatha Raisin, a role she played from 2014 to 2022.

Alison O’Donnell as ‘temporary DI’ Tosh in Shetland (Credit: ITV Studios/Jamie Simpson)

Alison O’Donnell returns as DS Alison ‘Tosh’ McIntosh

Motherwell-born actress Alison O’Donnell joined Shetland in 2013, and it remains her only other significant TV role.

In 2019, she had a small role in the horror film Pet Sematary, based on the Stephen King novel. She’s also popped up in one episode of TV series Feel the Force, and Holby City.

Alison’s partner is Scottish playwright D.C. Jackson, with whom she has two children. The sixth series of the popular police drama was filmed soon after the arrival of her second child.

Steven Robertson portrays DC Sandy Wilson in Shetland (Credit: BBC One)

Shetland series 8 cast: Steven Robertson as DC Sandy Wilson

Actor Steven returns as DC Sandy Wilson in the eighth series of Shetland. The actor, 46, was born and bred in the Shetland Islands and has been acting since he was a teenager.

He portrayed Cuthbert Clare in the 2008 adaptation of Tess of the D’Urbervilles, and Crowley in 2012’s Bletchley Circle. Steven played Dominic Rook in Being Human, Terrence in Utopia, Robert Oswald in Harlots, and Pritchard in Doctor Who.

He recently starred as Mark Bradwell in The Bay.

Anne Kidd as pathologist Cora McLean in Shetland (Credit: ITV Studios/Jamie Simpson)

Anne Kidd plays Cora McLean

Actress Anne Kidd plays Cora McLean, the one-woman forensic team who we’d want on our side in a crisis. She has had a long career across TV and film which started in 1967!

In 1979, she starred in the film The Legend of King Arthur as Igrayne. Anne has also had small roles in Outlander, One of Us, Doctors and Victoria.

She’s popped up in Coronation Street, Taggart, Monarch of the Glen, and Doctors.

Angus Miller as Tosh’s fella Donnie in Shetland (Credit: ITV Studios/Jamie Simpson)

Shetland series 8 cast: Angus Miller plays Donnie

Actor Angus Miller plays Donnie, Tosh’s partner and the father of her child. Although he’s so-far missing in the early part of Shetland series 8!

His best-known role before Shetland was on CBeebies Teacup Travels, so a lot of parents might recognise him. Angus also had a guest role on BBC series Guilt last year, opposite former Shetland actor Mark Bonnar.

More recently, he appeared in the 2023 BBC series The Gold as Shuggie, and played Carl in the short film Natural Causes.

Don Gilet as John Howells in Shetland series 8 (Credit: ITV Studios/Mark Mainz)

Don Gilet portrays John Howell

Former EastEnders villain Don Gilet stars as John Howell in Shetland series 8. Soap fans will know him as serial killer Lucas Johnson, a role he played from 2008 to 2021.

And his character isn’t much nicer in Shetland… As Cassidy’s henchman, we see him kill several people just in episode 1! Don’s first major role was playing Johnny Lindo in Babyfather (opposite future EastEnders co-star Diane Parish). He later landed the lead role in the detective series 55 Degrees North, as Detective Sergeant Nicky Cole.

In 2006, he played Leo Charles in The Line of Beauty, and had a prominent role in the Doctor Who Christmas episode The Runaway Bride. He also played Freddie in Cape Wrath, DC Hutton in One Night, and Gary Thorpe in Love & Marriage.

Don, 56, will also be recognisable to CBeebies viewers, after he played Captain Periwinkle in the series from 2013 to 2014. He played Jesse Law in Holby City, Blake Albrighton in The Loch, and Phillip Griffin in Netflix hit The Stranger.

He recently played Jacob Harris in the brilliant TV series Sherwood, and Coach Harris in the more lighthearted Rebel Cheer Squad – A Get Even Series.

Jamie Sives as Cal Innes in the cast of Shetland series 8 (Credit: ITV Studios/Jamie Simpson)

Shetland series 8 cast: Jamie Sives stars as Cal Ines

Scottish actor Jamie Sives, 50, portrays DI Ruth Calder’s possible love interest, probable dirty secret in the cast of Shetland series 8.

Jamie has been on our screens ever since 1999 when he made his first ever TV appearance as Ellie’s ex in Holby City. He’s gone on to appear in dozens of high-profile TV shows like The Bill, Taggart, Glasgow Kiss, Rockface, and Waking the Dead.

He played DCI Jack Gosforth in In the Dark, McTaggart in Frontier, and Lee Foulds in Secret State. And his film roles have included Wilbur Wants to Kill Himself, Valhalla Rising, Clash of The Titans, Last Chance Harvey, and Get Him to the Greek.

More recently, he played Karl Mortensen in the new miniseries Too Close on ITV. Chernobyl fans will recognise him as Sitnikov, a character he played across two episodes. He’s also plays Jake McCall in BBC Scotland drama Guilt in 2019.

Game of Thrones nerds will also recognise him as Jory Cassel, a role he played in five episodes. Jory was the Captain of the Guards to House Stark. He only appeared in series one, as like so many GOT characters, he was swiftly killed off. He struck up a close friendship with co-star Jason Momoa, and classes him as “one of my best mates now, and basically my American agent”.

Steven Miller as Rev Alan Calder in Shetland (Credit: ITV Studios/Mark Mainz)

Steven Miller as Reverend Alan Calder

Scottish actor Steven Miller portrays DI Ruth Calder’s estranged brother Rev Alan Calder in Shetland series 8. Casualty fans will recognise him as Lenny Lyons, a role he played from 2009 to 2016.

His first TV role was as Young Scrooge in the TV movie A Christmas Carol: The Musical in 2004. He’s also popped up in The Bill, Holby City, Coming Up, Father Brown, and Silent Witness.

In 2019, he portrayed Andy Jarvis in Traces, and more recently he played a young Lenny in The Walk-In. Steven is currently portraying DS Rob Livingston in ITV’s rival crime drama Payback!

Actress Phyllis Logan as Grace Bain in Shetland (Credit: ITV Studios/Jamie Simpson)

Shetland series 8 cast: Phyllis Logan portrays Grace Bain

Actress Phyllis Logan, 67, portrays intimidating matriarch Grace Bain in Shetland series 8. And the role is a far cry from her beloved portrayal of Mrs Hughes in Downton Abbey!

She’s also known for playing Lady Jane Felsham in Lovejoy between 1986 and 1993, and won the BAFTA Award for Most Promising Newcomer for the 1983 film Another Time, Another Place. Her other film appearances include Secrets & Lies, Shooting Fish, and Misbehaviour.

As well as Downton, Phyllis’ TV roles have included Muriel McKendrick in Holby City, Annie Gilbert in Hope and Glory, Diana Jewell in Spooks, and Linda in Girlfriends.

In 2017, she took on the role of Maggie Smart in The Good Karma Hospital, and recently played Maggie Lynch in Guilt.

Dawn Steele as Stella Quinn in Shetland (Credit: ITV Studios/Mark Mainz)

Dawn Steele plays Stella Quinn

Actress Dawn Steele, 47, portrays Stella Quinn in Shetland, whose daughter Ellen is murdered.

Dawn is probably best known for her role in Monarch of the Glen. She played Lexie McTavish in the BBC drama, which followed restauranter Archie MacDonald (Alastair Mackenzie) returning to his childhood home in Scotland.

Lexie was the feisty housekeeper on Archie’s estate, Glenbogle, and there was clear chemistry between Lexie and Archie from the start.

After leaving Monarch of the Glen, Dawn starred in Sea of Souls as Justine McManus. The fantasy series also starred Shetland favourite Bill Paterson.

You might also recognise her as vet Alice Collins-Trevanion from ITV‘s Wild at Heart. She played Danny Trevanion’s love interest from 2009 until 2013. In 2016, she joined the cast of the Scottish soap River City as Annie. She played the wife of AJ Jandhu, before a dramatic affair saw her leave him for Alex McAllister.

After her River City exit, she joined the cast of Holby City. She played general surgeon Ange Goddard for 128 episodes before the show ended earlier this year.

Other Dawn Steele roles include Catherine McAulay in Liar, Mary in The Key, and Laura Bonney in Snoddy. Film roles have included Jan in Gregory’s Two Girls, Tina in Marionette, and Amy Conroy in Surveillance.

Nina Toussaint-White, seen here in Witness Number 3 (Credit: Channel 5)

Nina Toussaint-White portrays Amma Calder in the cast of Shetland series 8

Actress Nina Toussaint-White, 38, plays DI Ruth Calder’s sister-in-law Amma Calder in the cast of Shetland series 8. Thriller fans will recognise her from her role of hairdresser Jodie in Witness Number 3 on Channel 5.

The London-born actress studied at the prestigious Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts before beginning her acting career. She began like a lot of British stars – with a guest spot on Casualty! This was followed by a guest appearance on The Bill a year later.

But it wasn’t until a 2009 appearance in EastEnders that she got her big break. Nina played a nurse called Sydney Chambers, who comforted Bradley Branning after his split from Stacey Slater. She returned to the soaps with a recurring role in Emmerdale in 2016 playing Angie Bailey.

She also had a stint as Sophia Verlaine in Holby City as the love interest of Fleur. You’ll probably recognise her from BBC’s popular mini-series Bodyguard, too. She played DS Louise Rayburn alongside Richard Madden. She also played Jackie in The Sister, and Jane in Mammals.

Conor McCarry as PC Alex Grant in Shetland (Credit: ITV Studios/Mark Mainz)

Who else is in the cast of Shetland series 7?

Most of the regular cast returns to Shetland. Taggart actor Lewis Howden plays Sergeant Billy McCabe, a reliable and experienced member of the team.

Conor McCarry plays PC Alex Grant, who made his first appearance in series five. Some eagle-eyed viewers might have spotted Conor in the latest series of Time reunited with former Shetland star Julie Graham. He played Julie’s estranged son Stephen Harkness. Conor has also portrayed Dessie Toner in The Loch.

Meanwhile, Eubha Akilade stars as Lorna Burns, while newcomer Maisie Norma Seaton portrayed Ellen Quinn in her first ever TV acting role. Lithuanian actor Arnas Fedaravičius, known for The Last Kingdom, plays Lukas Nowak.

Dublin Murders actor Barry O’Connor stars as Kieran Quinn, Good Omens child actor Jakub Bednarczyk plays Rory Quinn, and Scottish singer and actress Lorraine McIntosh plays Heather Bain.

Hanna’s Russ Bain portrays Bobby Bain (not a typo, they really do have the same name!), while River City’s Neil Pendleton plays Neil Bain. Gemma Laurie, who recently played Wilma McCann in The Long Shadow, stars as Rosemary Strachan.

Hollyoaks actor Karl Collins stars as Thomas Coombes. Soap fans will know he played Louis Loveday from 2015 to 2018. Also, Tibu Fortes – DS Malik in Emmerdale – joins the cast as Harry Lamont. He replacing previous cast members Julie Graham and Anneika Rose.

Kevin Mackenzie is James Innes, Natasha Cottriall plays Kirsty Bell, Joseph Thompson stars as Philip Remis, Joe Bolland is Jack Hurley, and Ian Dunnett Jnr stars as Liam Kenmuir.

Shetland series 8 airs on Wednesdays for six weeks from November 01 2023 at 9pm.

What do you think of the cast of Shetland series 8?