Shetland series 11 and future confirmed as fans slam ‘worst’ season yet: “That’s unfortunate”

Shetland series 10 has wrapped up its bleakest storyline yet – and, honestly, we’re still recovering from that finale – but is season 11 on the way?

After more than a decade on screen, the BBC favourite has weathered cast shake-ups, shocking twists and even the loss of Douglas Henshall as DI Jimmy Perez. We genuinely weren’t sure the show would survive his exit in 2022, yet here we are.

Ashley Jensen’s Ruth Calder stepped into the fold in 2023 and instantly shifted the show’s energy, bringing a sharper, icier edge to the windswept crime drama. But with the BBC already lining up a hefty slate of returning dramas for 2026, fans are starting to wonder: will Shetland be among them?

Here’s the current picture on whether Shetland series 11 is happening – or if series 10 was the last time we’ll be heading back to those haunting islands.

***Warning: Spoilers from Shetland series 10 ahead***

Billy’s future was hanging in the balance at the end of Shetland series 10, but will he back for a series 11? (Credit: BBC)

Is there a series 11 of Shetland?

BBC One has now confirmed the future of Shetland – there WILL be a series 11 of the crime drama. It was a no-brainer, surely?! After all, if it ain’t broke…

The series continues to be a highlight of the TV year, and always manages to attract some of the UK’s finest guest stars. Just this year, the cast featured Stuart Townsend, Clive Russell, and Ellie Haddington.

There’s a reason the series has been running for 12 years. It combines stunning Scottish scenery with a likeable main cast – Sandy! Billy! Tosh! – and a central mystery with enough plot twists you haven’t got a hope in hell of guessing. So you can just sit back, relax, and not try too hard to work it out.

And even before the Beeb announced series 11 of Shetland, there were clues the cast and crew would be back in 2026…

Cast and crew ‘back filming Shetland series 11’

According to production schedules, filming for Shetland series 11 is expected to start in Match 2026.

TV Zone claimed they have seen production listings for the future series of Shetland, even before a formal announcement had come from the BBC One.

Shetland series 11 start date

Fans can expect to see Shetland series 11 in November 2026. This follows the pattern of the past few series, which have all started in November, and concluded in December.

We’d expect it to be six episodes, in keeping with series 1 to 10.

Ashley Jensen as DI Ruth Calder in Shetland (Credit: BBC)

What cast will return?

Well, Shetland wouldn’t be the same without the two leads DI Calder and DI Tosh, played by Ashley Jensen and Alison O’Donnell. If there’s a Shetland series 11, then these two will surely be back.

Meanwhile, we’d expect Steven Robertson to return as DC Sandy Wilson. As for Lewis Howden’s Sgt Billy McCabe, his future was left hanging in the balance in series 10. Although we’d love to see him back in the show, he might not be working for the police anymore…

We’d also expect to see the return of Samuel Anderson as Procurator Fiscal Matt Blake in the Shetland cast, too. Watch this space for more news about casting if and when we get it.

Viewers react to latest season

Some BBC One fans been divided by the most recent series 10 of Shetland. While some loved it, and would no doubt love to see Shetland return for a series 11, others weren’t so keen this year.

One armchair critic wrote: “But will Tosh do more than one concerned face/raised eyebrows in 2026?”

Another added: “That’s unfortunate. I loved it until this series. Poor, poor stuff.”

While someone else moaned: “Well that was 6 hours of my life I won’t get back. I really wanted to like it but alas in the end it was just a load tosh.”

A fourth stated: “I hate to say this, but this current season of #Shetland is one of the worst. Billy being corrupt will no doubt cost the show fan’s. Episode four was boring and it was clear from the beginning that useless Ruth would get the young bold kid killed.”

Some were still optimistic, though.

One fan penned: “Fantastic, brilliant show!”

Someone else wrote: “Well that was an exciting and twisty finale as I knew it would be – a perfect end to what has been one of the best seasons of #Shetland on my opinion. I can’t wait for season 11 and to find out what happens with Billy…”

A third added, writing: “Have to say the current season of #Shetland is one of the best.”

Shetland series 1 to 10 are currently available to watch on BBC iPlayer. Series 11 will arrive in 2026.

