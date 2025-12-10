Shetland: Biggest revelations in series 10 ending from identity of Eadie Tulloch’s killer to Sgt Billy McCabe

Shetland series 10 wrapped up with a gripping finale, finally unmasking Eadie Tulloch’s killer and confirming the fate of much-loved Sgt Billy McCabe.

This season saw Calder and Tosh head to the remote hamlet of Lunniswick after the brutal murder of Eadie. Her body had been left exposed to the elements for days, and from the outset, the crime felt painfully personal.

As the investigation deepened, the murky world surrounding her family came into focus – from the corrupt dealings of her late husband Robert Tulloch to the criminal behaviour of her son Ed. Piece by piece, it became clear everything was connected.

In the final episode, the detectives uncovered the truth at last, securing justice for Eadie while also confronting the fallout from Billy’s earlier decision to hide crucial evidence. If you’re still piecing together exactly how it all came together, here’s your full guide to the ending of Shetland series 10.

***Warning: spoilers from the Shetland ending ahead***

Clive Russell as vengeful Arthur Mair in the Shetland series 10 ending (Credit: BBC One)

What happened in the Shetland series 10 ending?

The popular crime drama Shetland reached its dramatic conclusion this week (Wednesday, December 10, 2025). It saw the team race to “save one of their own”, as the truth about Eadie’s murder emerged and the pool of suspects began to narrow…

In the penultimate episode 5 of Shetland, viewers discovered that Ed Tulloch was working alongside the Callaghan crime gang. But this was all too little to late for DI Ruth Calder, who’d enjoyed a drunken one-night stand with him and found herself in possible danger.

The morning after the night before, Calder woke to several missed calls – and was horrified and embarrassed to discover that her brief fling was a wrong’un.

After interviewing Ed, Calder and Tosh were further blindsided by a shocking revelation about Lunniswick’s secret past that changed the course of their investigation – and led them straight to their killer…

Who killed Eadie Tulloch?

Arthur Mair murdered Eadie Tulloch as payback for her involvement in the death of his son Ally. Viewers knew that Arthur and Lana’s son Ally Mair died in a huge storm 20 years ago in Lunniswick. Eadie and Robert’s son Craig died in the infamous storm too. The official story was that the young men had died after going out the night before the storm on their fishing boat the Lintie. But that wasn’t the whole truth…

In fact, we discovered that Craig and Ally HAD returned before the storm hit. But corrupt police officer Robert – and in turn his wife Eadie – had sent them out again.

Eadie let this small detail slip decades later while being interviewed by neighbour Colin Waite. She admitted she had watched the Lintie sail away in daylight – not darkness as previously believed.

The revelation eventually led to her death, and she died facing the very spot where the Lintie sank. Robert was working alongside the drug trafficking family the Callaghan’s. And tragically, he’d got his own son Craig involved in the business. Even after his death, he’d got his other son Ed involved, too (more on that below).

Eadie Tulloch let slip an incriminating detail decades after the death of her son (Credit: BBC One)

Shetland series 10 ending: What happened to the Lintie?

The Lintie returned from its fishing trip only to be sent out into the eye of the storm again. All because of Robert Tulloch’s relationship with the Callaghan’s.

The official story was that Craig and Ally took the Lintie out the night before the storm, and never came back. However, they DID come back but Eadie sent them back out because of Robert and his connection to the Callaghan’s. Shockingly, Eadie was complicit in her husband’s corruption.

The truth? There was a boat due in with a cargo of drugs that night, but the storm meant the boat was unable to get close. Instead, an absent Robert told Eadie to send the boys out to collect the drugs before the coast guard got to the boat.

So Eadie sent their son Craig and friend Ally into the storm all because of drugs and money. When Arthur found out the truth, he punished Eadie.

He told the detective duo: “She sent them to their deaths to protect that corrupt bastard.”

DI Ruth Calder summarised the significance of the lie. She said: “The loss of the Lintie defined that village. That story is in the bones of everyone who lives there.”

After Arthur’s confession, police charged him with murder.

Was Ed Tullock a villain?

Viewers discovered that Ed Tulloch had been working for the Callaghan crime family. But he wasn’t exactly crooked through and through. Although he’d been present when Callaghan henchman Lewis Mitchell injected Will Louden with a heroin overdose, he insisted he hadn’t known what was going to happen.

He explained: “I have an arrangement with some people in Edinburgh. Business partners. I pass on information and, in return, they help me with the pub.”

Ed insisted: “I don’t work for the Callaghans. Sometimes I work with people who might be associated with them. I hardly know these people. I just fixed things. The things I do, I’m just a glorified gopher.”

As DI Ruth Calder suspected, Ed was the front man, the fixer, a respectable face for the drug cartel. All the while, he was able to keep his hands clean.

Shockingly, his involvement was also inadvertently a result of his dad Robert’s corruption. He told Calder: “Three months after my dad died, some guy turned up at the pub. He told me how much dad was making working for some friends of his, and wanted me to do something for him, a favour. Ten years later, they’ve still got their hooks in me.”

To be fair, it sounds like Ed Tulloch didn’t have a lot of choice when it came to working for the Callaghan crew.

Police arresting Ed Tulloch in Shetland (Credit: BBC)

Shetland series 10 ending: Did Billy lose his job?

Billy’s fate was left in the balance in the Shetland ending. So we’ll have to wait and see if he returns in possible future series.

Although Tosh decided NOT to report Billy for failing to flag his colleague Robert’s crimes, Billy took the matter into his own hands.

In an emotional conversation between Tosh and Billy in the closing moments of the series.

He told her: “I called policing standards this morning. I told them everything. My rep says I have to take some leave until the investigation is concluded. And then I’ll have to deal with whatever they decide should happen. I’m sorry I let you down Tosh.”

In fact, withholding evidence is considered a serious breach of the law. Billy could even face criminal charges of perverting the course of justice. Fans will have to wait to find out if Billy’s career survives the process.

What else happened in the Shetland series 10 ending?

The finale also tied up several emotional threads away from the main investigation.

Jess gave birth to a baby boy and named him Ally, in a touching tribute to her late uncle. In a storyline that’s tugged at viewers’ hearts all series, it appeared she’d decided to keep her son rather than proceed with the adoption she once felt was inevitable.

Meanwhile, DI Ruth Calder was confident the team had finally gathered enough evidence to bring the Callaghan family to justice.

And in a moment of pure relief, Will Louden pulled through – a lifeline Ruth had been desperately hoping for.

Shetland certainly didn’t hold back with its ending, delivering closure, heartbreak and hope in equal measure.

Shetland series 1 to 10 are currently available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

