Shetland episode 2 ending: What does Ellen’s tattoo mean, and is Ruth Calder coming back?

Shetland series 8 continued on BBC One this Wednesday with episode 2 – and we were not expecting THAT twist at the end!

The popular drama followed DI Ruth Calder and “temporary DI” Tosh as they attempted to find the armed killers hiding on Shetland. While Tosh believed that the hand of organised crime was involved in Ellen Quinn’s death, Ruth suspected Ellen’s death was far more personal…

Meanwhile, on the other side of the island, Agnes Moffat had her morning drive interrupted by John Howell who forced her to pull over and help him. Taking Agnes hostage, Howell made a terrified Agnes attempt to keep his accomplice Lukas Novak alive. He was bleeding out and in serious danger of dying after being accidentally shot in a struggle with Ellen the night before.

As the episode played out, Lukas died, while John Howell was eventually arrested. And a new suspect was thrown into the spotlight…

Here’s all the burning questions we have after watching Shetland episode 2 on BBC One.

DI Ruth Calder and Tosh find Ellen’s dead body in Shetland (Credit: ITV Studios/Mark Mainz)

Shetland episode 2: What is the meaning of Ellen’s tattoo?

At the end of Shetland episode 2, Tosh and pathologist Cora McLean discussed the cause of Ellen Quinn’s death. As DI Ruth Calder (Ashley Jensen) suspected, the murder looks very personal.

Turns out she was strangled to death, and didn’t put up a struggle… John Howell denied any involvement in her murder, and we believed him. Surely they would have just shot her?

As the examination of Ellen Quinn continued, Tosh made one of the most revelatory discoveries yet. Beside some cuts and bruises on Ellen’s leg, Tosh spotted a tattoo. Horrified, she realised Ellen’s tattoo is the SAME symbol that has been sprayed on the dead sheep.

Viewers will know from Shetland episode 1 that Tosh has been investigating a series of unfortunate and cruel deaths on the island. Someone has been killing sheep by cutting their throats, and marking them with a mysterious symbol.

After the spate of sheep slaughters, Toff was forced to consider the fact that there might be Satanists in Shetland. And now the same symbol is tattooed on Ellen’s leg. How are the two connected?

Anne Kidd as pathologist Cora McLean in Shetland (Credit: ITV Studios/Jamie Simpson)

Is Ashley’s family involved after cigarette revelation?

It wasn’t just the tattoo that was a chilling discovery in Shetland episode 2. As DI Ruth Calder’s part of the Ellen Quinn investigation ended – with Lukas dead, and John Howell banged up – she prepared to leave the island.

But first, she decided to visit her estranged brother Alan. Remember this is the very same brother who swore he barely knew Ellen Quinn, despite photographic evidence of them together.

The evening seemed to go well, and Ruth warmed to serial hugger Amma Calder – her brother’s wife. After saying their goodbyes, Ruth left to wait for her cab, while Amma insisted on waiting with her. Sweet, but really just an excuse to have a sneaky fag behind her husband’s back.

After Ruth heroically agreed to take the cigarette butt and hide it, she noticed the distinctive brand of tobacco… The exact same brand found in Ellen’s bedroom before she died. So is there a link between Ellen Quinn and Ruth’s brother and wife?

Jamie Sives as Cal Innes in Shetland (Credit: ITV Studios/Mark Mainz)

Shetland episode 2: What is Call Innes hiding?

Cal Innes (Jamie Sives) may be sexy as hell, but he’s definitely hiding something. In Shetland episode 2, we discovered that a silver transit van had been seen near where Ellen Quinn was found murdered. And it just happened to be Cal’s. Under questioning, he insisted he had nothing to do with her disappearance and said he’d just stopped for a smoke – but we smelt something seriously fishy!

Of course, our suspicions were later confirmed when Cal met up with Ellen’s cousin and discussed some shady business… Although we’re pretty sure Cal didn’t kill Ellen, he’s definitely involved in something, possibly drugs.

Who killed Ellen Quinn?

At the end of Shetland series 8, episode 1, DI Ruth Calder and Tosh found Ellen Quinn’s dead body. First assumptions were obviously that Cassidy’s men had got to her. But now it’s clear someone local killed her.

Like all good crime dramas, there are multiple possible suspects at this point. Cal is still in the running, although unlikely at this point. But there’s something weird going on with Heather and Neil Bain. In fact, the whole of the Bain family seem dodgy.

Talking about her grand-daughter, Grace Bain (Phyllis Logan) said: “She’s gone and got herself killed.” Not exactly a devastated granny! We’d like to see Liam’s alibi too…

As for motive, well that remains to be seen. But hints of a Satanic cult could be key.

Who killed Ellen Quinn in Shetland? (Credit: ITV Studios/Mark Mainz)

Shetland episode 2: Will Ashley Jensen character DI Ruth Calder be back?

Once Cassidy’s men had been ruled out of Ellen Quinn’s murder investigation, there was no reason for DI Ruth Calder to be on Shetland anymore.

Calder and Tosh said their goodbyes. But hang on, hasn’t she been teased as Perez’s replacement? Obviously DI Ruth Calder will be back – but why?

Could it be because of her connections to some of the suspects?

Will we ever meet Cassidy?

Working for London’s Met police, DI Calder had been investigating a criminal called Cassidy. Of course, it was his henchmen who arrived in Shetland looking for the money Ellen had stolen from him.

But now Bobby Bain has the money… Will Cassidy send more men for the money? Or will he come himself?

Read more: First look: Shetland favourite Douglas Henshall looks totally different in Agatha Christie’s Murder is Easy

Shetland episode 3 airs on Wednesday, November 15 2023, at 9pm on BBC One.

What did you think of Shetland episode 2? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.