Sarah Jayne Dunn claims Hollyoaks co-star made OnlyFans complaint to bosses as she details rift: ‘It boils down to their insecurities’

Former Hollyoaks star Sarah Jayne Dunn has claimed a “jealous” co-star made the complaint about the OnlyFans account which triggered her soap exit.

Sarah famously played the role of Mandy Richardson in the Channel 4 show from 1996 until 2021.

While still working for the soap, Sarah started making content on the adult subscription site OnlyFans. She said she was soon given an ultimatum by her bosses – quit OnlyFans or she’d be axed from Hollyoaks.

Sarah chose OnlyFans instead of Hollyoaks (Credit: YouTube)

‘I never doubted my decision once I made it’

Sarah decided to keep her OnlyFans account and leave Hollyoaks. Three years on, and she doesn’t regret that choice one bit.

“Lots of people have reached out for advice on doing what I have done,” she told The Sun. Sarah insisted that many people are “curious” and “want to know what it is and how it works”.

“I never doubted my decision once I made it — the complete ­opposite actually,” she added.

Some of the famous faces she stated have reached out and praised Sarah for standing her ground are former Atomic Kitten singer Kerry Katona and Love Islander Megan Barton-Hanson, who both have accounts themselves.

Sarah doesn’t regret her choice to leave Hollyoaks (Credit: YouTube)

Sarah thinks she knows the Hollyoaks co-star who ‘complained’

According to Sarah, there is “one person who complained” about her OnlyFans – and it’s one of her former co-stars on the soap, she said, without naming names.

“I think I know who that is now, I have my suspicions for sure. You get on with most people, but there will be a couple that you don’t,” she said, highlighting a behind-the-scenes rift on the soap.

She believes the complaint “boils down to their own insecurities and jealousies”.

Hollyoaks bosses argued the content Sarah was sharing with an 18+ audience didn’t align with the soap’s audience. However, Sarah argued that the shoots she participated in for magazines throughout her career aren’t terribly different.

She had previously posed for the Hollyoaks Babes calendars.

Her husband of six years, Jonathan Smith, fully supports her choice to make money on OnlyFans.

