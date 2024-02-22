Loose-lipped Loose Women panellist Ruth Langsford is no stranger to spilling the beans on the ITV daytime show. Now she has shared that she keeps a “secret” from husband Eamonn Holmes.

Ruth, 63, has been keeping her mouth shut about a very specific detail in hopes that her telly star husband, Eamonn Holmes, won’t notice.

Until now… As the former This Morning star has finally decided to come clean.

Ruth Langsford keeps a ‘secret’ from Eamonn Holmes

Whilst discussing the topic of confessing your sins on Loose Women, Ruth admitted a “secret” she has been keeping from her 64-year-old hubby. Much to the dismay of her co-stars Brenda Edwards and Coleen Nolan – who gasped at her confession.

Oh my God, how has that happened?!

Ruth said: “All I’m saying is that scratch on the car… I don’t know how it got there.” She continued. “I don’t know how it got there. Eamonn pointed it out and I was like: ‘Oh my God, how has that happened?!'”

Gloria Hunniford joined in on Ruth’s lie. “Must’ve been a woman opened her door against it at the supermarket.” “In the car park, yes,” said Ruth, continuing with her cover-up. “Go and say three hail Marys,” said Coleen, calling out her fib.

“It’s happening to me all the time,” Ruth giggled.

The official Loose Women Instagram account then decided to grass Ruth up, in case Eamonn hadn’t been watching. It posted a video of the clip and said: “We’ve all had a ‘mystery scratch’ appear once or twice Ruth, but we’re definitely telling @eamonnholmes.”

Ruth replied in the comments: “Oops!”

Ruth wows fans with throwback post

The broadcaster recently left her fans in awe, with a throwback photo from the 1980s. Some even claimed that Ruth looks even better now than she did over four decades ago. One penned: “You look younger now Ruth.”

Another gushed: “Stunning back then even more gorgeous now.”

The star recently took to social media to share a candid, makeup-free video and her followers were extremely impressed. Some pointed out Ruth’s ‘natural beauty’. One fan exclaimed: “You’re so naturally gorgeous Ruth you don’t need makeup. Just love the way you are, never change.”

