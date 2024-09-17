Host of The One Show Roman Kemp had to step in during Monday night’s (September 16) show after guest Russell Watson broke down in tears.

Roman was joined by Welsh co-host Alex Jones for last night’s taping. Russell, who participated in I’m A Celeb in 2020, appeared on the BBC show to promote his new book, Encore: My Journey Back to Centre Stage. In the memoir, the opera singer opens up about his two brain tumours, one he had in 2006 and the other in 2007.

Following a video message from his doctor, Russell got emotional (Credit: BBC)

Russell Watson teary reaction on The One Show

While discussing the tumours with Roman and Alex, the show surprised Russell with a special video message from the doctor who treated him.

Russell immediately appeared stunned by the situation and started tearing up.

“Hi Russell. 17 years on from that brave decision to have the surgery and look what a glittering career you’ve had in between. I can’t tell you how proud the team and I were to watch you and your progress after that awful night when you were taking into hospital as an emergency. We’re thrilled for you. Well done, Russell,” the doctor said.

As the cameras cut back to Russell, he was visually very emotional.

“Thank you, why did you do that?” he said as Roman stepped in to give him a tissue.

“What a man,” Russell added about the doctor. “And so lovely and down to earth. Just a beautiful human being and I will be eternally grateful to him.”

Roman stepped in to give Russell a tissue to wipe his tears (Credit: BBC)

Russell is on medication ‘for life’

While explaining his daily routine with The Telegraph last year, Russell revealed that his brain tumour in 2007 “resulted in a lot of damage to my pituitary gland.”

“If I’m allowed, I lie in. Then, my routine is to inject myself with growth hormones and take my tablet,” he said.

“It’s never going to repair itself, so the medication is for life.”

Read more: Russell Watson ‘ruins’ The Masked Singer as he ‘unmasks’ Traffic Cone

Who do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.