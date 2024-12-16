The Royal Variety Performance sparked a flurry of criticism from viewers last night, who were left unimpressed by new hosts Amanda Holden and Alan Carr.

The duo made their debut hosting the event on ITV on Sunday night (December 15). However, their performance was branded “awkward” and “dreadful” by disgruntled fans, many of whom are now calling for the return of last year’s host, Bradley Walsh.

However, Amanda hasn’t taken the criticism lying down, reminding people it’s a charity event and a pleasure to host.

Royal Variety hosts Amanda Holden and Alan Carr slammed

The show was filmed at London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall in November and aired on ITV on Sunday.

This year’s Royal Variety Performance featured performances from Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Sir Elton John, Marti Pellow, the cast of The Devil Wears Prada and Britain’s Got Talent winner Sydnie Christmas.

Comedian Alan Carr and Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden kicked off the night with a series of jokes. However, their jokes seemed to miss the mark with some viewers.

Alan began by playfully teasing Amanda about her daring gown. He joked that it was “just on the right side of an Ofcom complaint”. He also poked fun at the possibility of Just Stop Oil protesters storming the stage, saying: “I can use you as my human shield.”

Amanda retorted with a self-deprecating quip about her signature tan. Despite the duo’s efforts, their opening fell flat for many.

Viewers react

Fans took to social media to share their disappointment.

“Amanda Holden, no thanks,” one unimpressed viewer tweeted. Another added: “Loved #SophieEllisBextor’s performance, now I can turn off. Not watching the Alan and Amanda show, thank you.” “Alan Carr and Amanda Holden are absolutely dreadful. This opening is so awkward,”a third complained.

Some even switched off entirely, with one viewer writing: “Not a fan of Alan Carr and not a great line-up. Think I’ll switch to #Vera on ITV3.”

Many nostalgic fans also demanded the return of Bradley Walsh, who hosted last year’s Royal Variety Performance.

“Honestly, who thought Alan Carr and Amanda Holden were the right choice for this? Bradley Walsh would have been perfect for the job,” one viewer complained.

Another echoed the sentiment. “Alan Carr and Amanda Holden are absolutely dreadful. Who chose them? Bring back Bradley Walsh.”

‘Dream job’

Despite the backlash, Amanda and Alan gushed about their roles as hosts. Before the show, Amanda described the opportunity as “a dream job”.

“It truly is such an honour to be hosting the Royal Variety Performance this year,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I’m still pinching myself! This is a dream job and Alan is a true friend, we are already bursting with ideas and excitement.”

Alan shared similar sentiments, calling it a “compliment and an honour” to return to the event.

“To be able to host this magical evening with my best friend and TV wife Amanda Holden is the icing on the cake for me,” he gushed.

Amanda hits back

Earlier today (December 16), Amanda hit back at the complaints.

Posting on social media, she shared: “I know we should ignore. But it seems the same headlines literally word for word appear EVERY year…. For whoever hosts @royalvarietyperformance – (Bradley Walsh got the stick last year ) so sad as it’s an honour to host this wonderful CHARITY event.

“This journalism is unspirited and awful to wake up to after such a joyous and successful evening. Me and @chattyman loved every second. All the big shows get battered… Merry Christmas you lovely lot. Our ratings were brilliant so that’s what counts.”

The star was flooded with support.

One fan said: “You both brought so much joy to the show. I’ve not watched it for a few years and I thought it was fun, glamorous, funny and you looked sensational. Thanks for giving my Sunday night a boost of Joyfulness.”

Claudia Winkleman commented with three love hearts. Romesh Ranganathan added: “Rob and I got an absolute pasting – ignore it.”

David Walliams, meanwhile, quipped: “I regret tweeting about it now.” Amanda responded with a crying with laughter emoji.

