Leyla Harding and Emmerdale star Roxy Shahidi is set to take to the ice as the new series of Dancing On Ice starts this weekend.

With Roxy training hard, it means that she’ll be spending less time filming for Emmerdale.

The actress has now revealed how the soap will deal with her absence whilst she’s perfecting her skating ability.

Roxy will still appear in a few scenes (Credit: ITV)

Roxy Shahidi addresses Emmerdale future during DOI stint

Having to spend lots of time on the ice and away from the Emmerdale village whilst she’s focusing on Dancing On Ice, Roxy Shahidi has now revealed how the soap will handle this.

She’s now confirmed what will become of Leyla whilst she’s busy learning new skating skills with Torvill and Dean in real-life.

Leyla will just appear in a few scenes here and there so that Roxy can dedicate her time to the ice instead of worrying about huge storylines.

She explained to ITV: “I said at the end of the day, I want to give a hundred percent. If I was heavy in story, I don’t think I could’ve done the show. They said, “Well, actually, we will just pepper you in. We didn’t plan to have a huge story for you at the beginning of the year, so we won’t, we’re just going to try and pepper you in and then you can focus on doing Dancing on Ice.” Otherwise, I don’t think it’d be fair, not only to me but to the shows. You don’t want someone turning up, doing half a job. I’ve been really lucky with that. They’ve been so supportive.”

Roxy is willing to give it everything she’s got (Credit: ITV)

Roxy Shahidi on whether she has what it takes to win Dancing on Ice

With this year’s series of Dancing On Ice being as competitive as ever, Roxy has now opened up on whether she has what it takes to go the whole way and win the show this year.

With no previous skating ability, Roxy confessed: “I think there’s no reason why I shouldn’t at least get half way through. You don’t know because we’re still at the beginning stages of learning, so you might just go, “Oh my God, week three. That’s as good as I’m ever going to get.” But I think if I really work hard, I should be a reasonable contender.”

