4 Questions we want answered in Riot Women series 2 as BBC confirms show is returning

Riot Women has landed with a bang on BBC One, and after bingeing all six episodes on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, viewers are already desperate to know if a series 2 could be on the way.

Sally Wainwright’s latest drama has left plenty of threads dangling for the core characters, and fans are itching to see where their stories go next.

There’s huge curiosity over whether Kitty will take matters into her own hands, and if Rudy is finally headed for the reckoning he deserves – and that’s only scratching the surface.

*** Warning: spoilers for Riot Women series 1 below***

Kitty’s story could continue in Riot Women series 2 [Credit: BBC / Drama Republic / Helen Williams]

Will there be a Riot Women series 2?

BBC One has now confirmed that Riot Women by Sally Wainwright will be getting a series 2. The hit drama, set and filmed in West Yorkshire, will be returning for a “riotous encore”.

The broadcaster told us: “The second series will show what comes next for the Riot Women following the dramatic turn of events in series one’s final episode.”

Creator Sally Wainwright said: “Oh, this is where the fun really starts! We’ve all been so deeply moved by the huge, overwhelming, joyous, emotional response to series one. And now we’re able to take the Riot Women extravaganza onto the next level! We hope you’ll all join us on the series two rollercoaster!”

Roanna Benn, executive producer for Drama Republic, added: “We have so many stories yet to tell for them and we cannot wait to get started.”

‘I’m certainly not done with Kitty’

The cast were always keen for more!

“Oh, it definitely doesn’t feel final,” Rosalie Craig, who plays wild child Kitty, told RadioTimes.com. “And I know that there’s a great will to have another season. I’m certainly not done with Kitty, so I’d like to have another go at that.”

The first series followed five middle-aged women who, while struggling to cope with demanding jobs, difficult children and dependent parents, decided to form a punk band.

While the band started off as a joke, it quickly became a vital outlet, giving the women a voice for the first time in decades. But after the But after the Riot Women cliffhanger ending, what could happen next?

Asha could report Rudy for his abuse [Credit: BBC / Drama Republic / Matt Squire]

Riot Women series 2: Kitty’s revenge?

The series 1 finale left Kitty standing on the edge of something explosive. In the closing moments, she finally took a call from her gangster dad, Keith, who rang from prison with the names of the three men who abused her as a child and caused her to fall pregnant with Tom. It was the breakthrough she’d been chasing for years.

Earlier in the episode, Kitty confided in Holly that she wanted justice – real justice – for what those men did to her. She even hinted she might not involve the police at all, suggesting she could “deal” with them herself. It raises a huge question: would she really gamble everything she has now – Beth, Tom, the band, the fragile stability she’s fought for – to go after them?

If her chaos-magnet instincts from series 1 are anything to go by, it feels almost inevitable she’ll try to track them down. And with her history behind bars, a full-blown revenge mission could easily put her right back inside if Riot Women returns for series 2.

Will Nisha report Rudy for his crimes?

Viewers will also know that Nisha ended the series armed with all the evidence she needs to prove colleague Rudy is corrupt.

Throughout the series, Rudy had been sexually assaulting Nisha at work.

In shocking scenes, Nisha was targeted by racist thugs at work. She was beaten, strung up to railing by her handcuffs and left unconscious with her trousers around her ankles. But sadly for Nisha, things only got worse when vile Rudy was the officer who found her.

Instead of calling for back-up and helping her down, Rudy used the chance to take photos of Nisha which he later shared online.

Unfortunately for Rudy, Nisha remembered the whole thing. However, her faith in the police system was at such a low that she told Holly she wouldn’t be reporting him.

Desperate to make up for the fact she made things worse for Nisha by reporting Rudy earlier in the series, Holly did some digging. She found all the evidence that Nisha needed to prove what Rudy did the night she was attacked.

Riot Women series 2 could potentially see Nisha showing the world what kind of man Rudy really is. But would she go to her boss or take matters into her own hands?

Could Holly find more romance in a potential Riot Women series 2? [Credit: BBC / Drama Republic / Helen Williams]

Riot Women series 2: Could Jojo and Holly find happiness?

While friendship was at the heart of series 1, could romance be on the cards for Riot Women series 2? After Holly and Jojo’s awkward bedroom misunderstanding the pair got together at the end of series 1.

There is a big age gap between the pair, something that Jojo promised didn’t bother him. But does their relationship have the potential to stand the test of time?

With Holly’s mum, Nancy, struggling with dementia, will the reality of dating someone with teenage sons and an ageing parent be too much for Jojo?

There is also the small matter of Jess and Jerry’s relationship. The pair reunited at the end of series 1, but could they stand the test of time? Jess spent most of series 1 trying to keep everyone happy, maybe it’d be about time someone returned the favour?

We would love to find out what the future holds for Jess and Holly in Riot Women series 2.

Could Tom bond with Kitty in a second series? [Credit: BBC / Drama Republic]

Could Beth and Tom rebuild their relationship?

Beth’s bond with Tom was hanging on by a thread throughout series 1, and the finale didn’t exactly tie things up neatly.

Tom had already stopped taking her calls, and then came the revelation that Kitty – not Beth – was his birth mother. On top of that, Beth repeatedly sided with Kitty in moments where Tom desperately wanted her in his corner, leaving him feeling pushed out and betrayed.

A second series would have plenty of space to dig into where they go from here. Can Tom make peace with Kitty’s presence in his life, or even begin to build a relationship with her? And will he be willing to put the effort in to be the son Beth has always tried to be there for?

There’s a lot left unresolved – perfect material for Riot Women series 2.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, contact The Samaritans on 116 123. They are available for free at any time.

Read more: BBC confirms Line of Duty has been renewed for series 7 as show returns to our screens

All six episodes of Riot Women are available to stream on BBC iPlayer now. The series air on Sunday evenings at 9pm on BBC One from Sunday, October 12, 2025.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know if you’ll be watching Riot Women series 2 if it gets the green light?