Richard Osman admits he left Channel 4 gameshow over ‘way it was edited’

Richard Osman previously opened up about why he left a beloved gameshow.

The TV star has hosted several shows over the years. From Two Tribes to House Of Games, which airs its festive special on Sunday (December 29).

He also fronted Channel 4’s Child Genius. But according to Richard, there was one reason in particular as to why he quit that show.

Presenter Richard hosted the show for a few years (Credit: Channel 4)

Richard Osman on why he ‘stopped doing’ Child Genius

Richard hosted Child Genius on Channel 4 from 2016. It follows a group of rather clever children, competing in a series of tasks to gain the title of Child Genius.

In a recent episode on his podcast The Rest Is Entertainment, Richard recalled his time on Child Genius.

“In the end, I stopped doing it. The kids were amazing on that show,” he told co-host journalist Marina Hyde.

“They were just great and also, by the way, almost all the parents were great as well.”

Richard then joked: “Most of the parents were just sat there thinking what on earth have I got on my hands here.

“And some of the kids were super competitive. And the parents were also competitive too, and I liked hanging out with all of them.”

The presenter revealed why he left the show (Credit: ITV)

Richard Osman calls out ‘edited’ show

Richard then went on to take a ‘swipe’ at Channel 4. He claimed the show “was edited in such a way to make the parents look like helicopter parents”.

The presenter alleged that some parents were portrayed in the edit as pushy – when they were really sweet; something he didn’t like.

He also revealed that the kids are incredibly well looked after on set and the atmosphere as a whole is a lot of fun.

“I don’t think the parents are a problem when you have a kids TV show,” he shared. Richard added: “As long as the show is made with a bit of fun then everyone feels that they have had a sense of magic that day.”

House of Games airs on Sunday (December 29) at 7:00pm on BBC Two.

Read more: Richard Osman performs Gregg Wallace U-turn after ‘sticking up for him’ earlier this year