Red Eye series 2 plot, cast, Richard Armitage’s replacement and who is Clay Brody?

Red Eye is officially gearing up for series 2, and ITV has dropped the first-look images – giving fans a glimpse of the show’s brand new leading man, Martin Compston. Here’s the lowdown so far, from plot details to episode info and when it’s expected to land.

The follow-up arrives off the back of the show’s huge success in 2024, when Red Eye became one of ITV’s top 10 dramas of the year.

Peter A Dowling is back at the helm as writer, but there is one major shake-up. While Jing Lusi returns as DS Hana Li, Richard Armitage has stepped aside – and Martin Compston is taking over as the series’ new frontman.

Here’s everything we know about Red Eye series 2 so far…

Jing Lusi as DS Hana Li with series 1 co-star Richard Armitage [Credit: ITV]

Is there a Red Eye series 2 on ITV?

Yes, there’s a series 2 of Red Eye incoming. ITV announced the series had been recommissioned in September 2024, after the first series had aired.

At the time, the broadcaster announced that Jing Lusi would reprise her role as DS Hana Li. Lesley Sharp and Jemma Moore would also be returning as Head of MI5 Madeline Delaney and journalist Jess Li respectively.

However, it was left unclear if Richard Armitage would be back… Now we know he won’t be. Or at least, he won’t be the main character. Fans might hope for a cameo seeing as his character and Hana seemed pretty close at the end of series 1.

ITV’s Head of Drama Polly Hill said about Red Eye series 2: “I can’t wait for audiences to see where Pete takes series 2. It’s another exciting ride!”

What is the plot?

In Red Eye series 2, DS Hana Li works alongside Martin Compston’s Head of Embassy Security, Clay Brody. Together, they must set aside past differences to solve a “new high-stakes conspiracy”.

A synopsis tells us: “Inside the US Embassy, the celebrations for a newly-appointed US Ambassador to London are shattered when officials receive a threatening call. The caller will blow a British plane out of the sky if anyone leaves the embassy. This triggers an immediate embassy lockdown and traps guests and staff inside.”

And that’s when the murders begin… British cop Hana Li is thrown into a “political and jurisdictional nightmare”. She is compelled to join forces with the Head of Embassy Security, Clay Brody, a former colleague who once “screwed her over”. Hana now has to see her way past her distrust of him and focus on the investigation… because this time it’s personal.

The BBC synopsis continues: “Director General Madeline Delaney is onboard the government jet that is in danger of being blown up. With a killer wreaking havoc inside the Embassy and evading them at every turn, Hana and Brody must discover who is behind the treacherous plot before time runs out for the hostages within the Embassy and the passengers on board Delaney’s plane.”

Talking about the new show, Jing Lusi commented: “I’m incredibly excited to return to the world of Red Eye, and thrilled to be sharing this rollercoaster with the brilliant Martin Compston.”

Martin added: “I’m delighted to be joining the Red Eye team. Hoping to build on the massive success of the first series and give viewers another thrilling ride.”

Lesley Sharp reprises her role as the Head of MI5 Madeline Delaney in Red Eye series 2 [Credit: ITV]

How many episodes is Red Eye series 2?

Like Red Eye series 1, the second run will also be six episodes.

Each episode will be one hour long, including ads, and we’re expecting it to stream as a boxset.

A synopsis from ITV says: “The series consists of six new episodes written by Peter A Dowling, with Jingan Young returning to write an episode.”

Who’s in the cast?

Actress Jing Lusi returns as DS Hana Li. Fans of Crazy Rich Asians will know her best for playing Amanda Ling in the popular film. Other big roles include Vicky in Gangs of London, Tara Lo in Holby City, Lily-Anne Lau in Lucky Man, and Miyu Hatfield in The Feed.

Martin Compston joins the cast in an undisclosed role. Of course, the Scottish actor is famous for playing DS Arnott in BBC crime drama Line of Duty, as well as Fulmer Hamilton in The Rig, Bram Lawson in Our House, and Daniel MacAfee in Traces.

Lesley Sharp reprises her role as the Head of MI5 Madeline Delaney. TV viewers probably know Lesley best for her roles in Before We Die, Scott and Bailey, Afterlife, Clocking Off, and Playing the Field.

Jemma Moore will return to play journalist and Hana’s sister Jess Li. In 2023, she played Mia Falshaw in Silent Witness.

Also returning are His Dark Materials’ Jonathan Aris, Bergerac’s Robert Guilbert, Out of Her Mind’s Cash Holland, and Stay Close’s Steph Lacey.

New cast members include Guilt’s Isaura Barbe-Brown, The Crown’s Nicholas Rowe. The Great’s Danusia Samal, Industry’s Trevor White, and London Has Fallen’s Guy Williams.

Martin Compston joins Jing Lusi for Red Eye series 2 (Credit: ITV)

Why isn’t Richard Amitage in Red Eye series 2?

Although Richard Armitage played the lead role of Dr Matthew Nolan in the first series, he is not returning for series 2. Instead, ITV has replaced him with Martin Compston of Line of Duty fame.

Although neither ITV nor Richard has spoken about the decision, we can only guess that his story arc was considered over. At the end of series 1, he’d been proven innocent.

Like Shetland, Silent Witness, and Malpractice, the key investigators remain the same, while the crime/suspects change every series, or even every episode. In series 2, Jing Lusi reprises her role as DS Hana Li, and has another conspiracy to solve.

What happened in series 1?

Richard Armitage fronted the first series as Dr Matthew Nolan, a man thrust into chaos after being accused of murder on his flight home from Beijing – a charge he insisted he was innocent of. Tasked with escorting him back to China, London officer DC Hana Li soon realised this was no routine handover.

Once aboard flight 357, the straight-talking detective was swallowed up by a spiralling conspiracy, with a mounting body count hinting at something far more sinister.

As more deaths unfolded, it became clear Nolan really was in danger. And after a cryptic call from MI5, Hana found herself dragged even deeper into the web.

It was undeniably far-fetched at times – but dull it was not.

When is the start date? How can I watch it?

ITV has confirmed that Red Eye series 2 will launch on New Year’s Day 2026 at 9pm – a prime slot for its big return.

And if you fancy a refresher, the whole first series is still ready to stream on ITVX whenever you need a catch-up.

Red Eye series 2 will air on New Year’s Day 2026 at 9pm on ITV1. Series 1 is on ITVX.

