Red Eye fans stayed up all night to ‘binge’ ITV series, admitting the ‘preposterous’ plot had them ‘hooked’

Red Eye viewers may be feeling a little bleary-eyed this morning, after suffering a sleepless night binge-watching the Richard Armitage series.

ITV’s latest thriller lived up to its name this weekend, when those watching from home couldn’t tear their eyes from the series. So it was a case of Red Eye by name, and red eye by nature.

The new six-parter followed Dr Matthew Nolan, a man who found himself accused of murder, although he vehemently protested his innocence. London police officer DC Hana Li (Jing Lisu) was tasked with escorting him back to Beijing to face justice.

However, on board flight 357, she found herself facing quite the challenge – as, within hours, there was dead body on board. Yes, there were more twists and turns than a bowl of spaghetti, and yes it was “preposterous”… But boy did it keep viewers entertained.

Richard Armitage as Dr Matthew Nolan, alongside Jing Lusi as DC Hana Li in the cast of Red Eye (Credit: Bad Wolf for ITV and ITVX)

What happened in episode 1 of Richard Armitage drama Red Eye?

Episode 1 of Red Eye started with Dr Matthew Nolan running from a Beijing nightclub, seemingly for his life. Clearly injured, he scrambled into his car to get away from a man in hot pursuit.

Either drunk or drugged – he claims the latter – an injured Matthew drove away from the scene, only to fall asleep at the wheel. Having collided with a block of concrete, he staggered out of the car and walked away. Weird for starters, unless you consider he had a plane to catch and someone potentially on his tail.

Twenty-four hours or so later, the doctor landed back in the UK only to be arrested for murder. There was a dead woman found in his crashed car… The same woman he’d been spotted with in the nightclub hours before.

While all the evidence pointed at Matthew, it definitely started stinking of a set-up when things started to go bonkers on the plane back to China, where he was being extradited.

Somebody clearly wanted Matthew dead. When fellow passenger Daniel Lomax died after eating Matthew’s vegan meal, it was apparent someone had sinister motives. There was also an air stewardess on board who had swapped suitcases, a kidnapped friend of Matthew who clearly knew something, and Hana’s mysterious past. There was so much to unravel!

Fans ‘binge-watch’ the entire series

Despite complaints by some that the series was too far-fetched, most were hooked.

One fan wrote: “Red Eye is so preposterous that I’m immediately going on to ITVX to binge-watch the rest of the ridiculousness.”

Another did the same, writing after: “Watched the whole series today. It’s really good. So many twists and turns. Can we have more like this please?”

A third also completed six hours of viewing, typing: “Watched it all… Really, really good.”

“Hooked from the start,” said another, “no way am I waiting for next Sunday”. One more said: “Loving Red Eye on ITVX. Up again at silly o’clock.”

One pumped-up viewer spoke for many, when they wrote: “This Red Eye is amazing. Obviously I’ve gone straight to ITVX to binge watch the whole series. Who needs sleep anyway?”

Others called the series “totally implausible” but “utterly gripping”.

Lesley Sharp as Madeline Delaney in Red Eye (Credit: Bad Wolf for ITV and ITVX)

How can I watch Richard Armitage drama Red Eye?

Red Eye started on Sunday, April 21, 2024 at 9pm on ITV1. It will continue every Sunday for six weeks.

However, the entire six-part series is now available to watch on ITVX.

Red Eye episode 2 airs on Sunday, April 28, 2024 at 9pm on ITV1. The entire series is available to watch on ITVX.

