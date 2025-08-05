Former X Factor star Ray Quinn has expressed an interest in signing up for ITV’s The Masked Singer in an exclusive interview.

The hit show, hosted by comedian Joel Dommett, launched its UK version of the worldwide phenomenon back in 2020. Previous contestants have included Denise Van Outen, Nicola Roberts, and Busted’s Charlie Simpson, to name a few.

However, as the show is set to return for another series, Ray has admitted he would love to sing behind one of the crazy costumes.

X Factor star Ray Quinn wants to participate on The Masked Singer (Credit: Splashnews.com)

X Factor star Ray Quinn eyes up Masked Singer role

Many came to know of Ray’s singing after he competed on the third series of The X Factor in 2006.

He finished in second place, losing out to the winning title to Leona Lewis.

His career in music, however, was far from a disappointment as his debut album, Doing It My Way, reached the number one spot and was certified platinum.

It’s been five years since Ray last released a studio album. That said, he’s keen to show off his voice again on a primetime television slot.

“I’d love to do the Masked Singer. I had my album out 18 or 19 years ago and another album in 2020, but not a lot of people have heard me sing as of late. But it’s what I do and I still have my diehard fans who have stuck by me,” he told Entertainment Daily on behalf of Smooth Spins.

“I think it would be an intriguing and interesting experience. People have mistakenly assumed other contestants were me, so I’d love to give it a go and show my voice,” Ray continued.

Ray won Dancing On Ice in 2014 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Success doesn’t happen overnight’

Since X Factor, Ray won Dancing On Ice in 2014 and Get Your Act Together the following year.

He also has starred in countless iconic West End roles, including Grease, Dirty Dancing, and Legally Blonde. Between 2018 and 2019, he played Jonny Baxter in Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks.

Offering advice for those who are looking to follow in his footsteps, Ray stated that success “isn’t final” and “doesn’t happen overnight”.

“If you’re chasing fame, it’s the wrong choice. But if you’re passionate about what you do and succeed in it, the first step is the hardest and you’ve got to keep working hard. I’ve been working 27 years, and if you love what you do, you’ll continue to do it,” he told ED!

“Since the show, I’ve done reality TV, musicals, and performed on the West End. I’ve ticked so many boxes. It’s been amazing.”

Read more: Dancing On Ice legend Ray Quinn announces he’s welcomed first child with partner

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.