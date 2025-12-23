Princess Andre has admitted that she doesn’t think her parents, Katie Price and Peter Andre, watched her reality show, The Princess Diaries.

In August, Princess starred in her own reality series on ITV2, where the 18-year-old influencer documented her life in the spotlight.

Following the success, it was confirmed for two more series in October, where many were excited. However, despite public interest in the show, Princess admitted her own parents weren’t all that bothered to watch…

Princess Andre starred in her own reality show (Credit: ITV)

Princess Andre doesn’t think her parents watched her reality show

While speaking to The Sun, Princess told the newspaper: “I actually don’t think either of my parents have watched the show.”

Princess somewhat came for her dad’s defense, insisting she doesn’t “think it’s my dad’s thing”, stating her reality show is “for people my age to watch”.

However, even though Katie and Peter might not have tuned in, Princess confessed she has watched it many of times.

“I watched everything about five times!” she joked, adding: “Just to make sure everything is how I want it and to check everything.”

With two new series planned, Princess confirmed she has wrapped series two. However, she has yet to begin series three.

Meanwhile, Princess’ show has been commissioned for two more series (Credit: ITV)

‘Being so honest on the show wasn’t easy’

Following the reception of the first series, Princess thanked fans for their support.

“Being so honest on the show wasn’t easy, but your love and support has meant the world to me. Thank you for watching and for all the kind messages,” she wrote on Instagram.

The Creative Director for Optomen, the show’s production company, Tina Flintoff, also praised Princess. After The Princess Diaries was commissioned for another two series, she revealed she was “such a pleasure to work with”.

“We’re delighted the series did so well and that we’ve been given the opportunity to continue bringing her story to life. Princess has so many exciting ventures planned over the next six months. We can’t wait to share them with her fans,” she added.

