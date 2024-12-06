For TOWIE star Pete Wicks, Strictly has brought quite a lot of trolling his way. And while he usually tries to not let things get to him, it seems this time, it has.

Pete has made it to the Strictly semi-final thanks to the votes from fans. But it also seems to be Strictly fans who have been sending him weeks of abuse.

The 36-year-old reality star has managed to miss the dance-off every week because of the votes. However, even though he seems popular enough, it doesn’t stop trolling.

Pete recently revealed people had “wished death” on him during an episode of his podcast, Staying Relevant – and it seems it’s only getting worse.

Speaking on It Takes Two last night (Thursday December 5), Pete revealed the effect the abuse has had on him.

Pete Wicks opens up about Strictly ‘abuse’ (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Pete Wicks on ‘abuse’ from viewers

Host Janette Manrara quizzed the TV star on the “bizarre” trolling he has had.

She asked: “Pete we need to talk about this, because there has been some criticism online about you still being in this competition, which is bizarre to me. But what do you say to that?”

Pete gave her an honest answer, admitting: “Criticism is probably a light word. I think abuse would be better, but it is what it is. You can’t please everyone.”

And it seems that’s not something he has ever set out to do as Pete confessed he is “not here to please everyone”. But instead just wants to “try and learn something”.

Fighting back tears, he continued: “I am just a bloke who is having a go at something. If I listened to all the negative stuff then I wouldn’t get out of bed in the morning.”

Pete looked back on his whole 11-year TV career and admitted he has “never felt as vulnerable” as he does now and it “doesn’t get easier”.

Jowita defends Pete after Strictly backlash (Credit: BBC)

Impact trolling has had on Pete

As for exactly how the trolling has impacted his time on the show, Pete explained: “I am a confident person. But I have never felt less confident in my life.”

However, it’s not all negative and that’s what Pete is focussing on. He finished: “There has also been a lot of lovely things said, so it is what it is.”

Pete’s dance partner, Jowita Przystal, was quick to defend him after they acknowledged a mis-step he did in their routine last week. She said: “We are all human and everyone can make a mistake. Even us pros make mistakes too.”

Pete performs in the Strictly semi-final this week and as he seems to be very popular, could he make it all the way to the big final?

