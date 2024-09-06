Paul Sinha stunned as The Chase team wins £100k jackpot in ‘sensational’ final

Star of The Chase Paul Sinha was left cursing on social media after the opposing team won one of the biggest-ever jackpots in the show’s history.

During Thursday night’s (June 5) show, only 50 percent of the four contestants made it to the final chase. Magician Ian secured the team £6k in the prize fund while maths and science tutor Karen played for the higher offer and secured a staggering £94k.

In total, the final chase saw them both play for £100,000 against Paul Sinha, also known as The Sinnerman.

Karen and Ian secured £100k in the prize fund last night (Credit: ITV)

The Chase star Paul Sinha fights against £100k prize fund

While trying to answer as many questions as possible together in two minutes, Karen and Ian managed to get 14 correct. Due to two of them making the final, their total was upped to 16.

Host Bradley Walsh told the pair that the number doesn’t guarantee a win for them, insisting they would need some pushback.

Luckily for them, they were able to push Paul back twice, which ultimately made it harder for him to catch up. With just eight seconds on the clock, Paul had only one question to answer correctly to stop Karen and Ian from winning the whopping £100k.

Bradley asked Paul: “Leslie Manville played the widow Cathy in what BBC sitcom?” Unsure of the answer, Paul replied: “Last of the Summer Wine.”

Answering incorrectly with one second to go, the clock was stopped. Realising he had lost the game, Paul put his head in his hands.

Guessing EastEnders for the answer, it didn’t matter that Ian and Karen were wrong as by the time it came for the quizzer to have another guess, it was too late.

Paul soon realised the game was over when he answered his question wrong (Credit: ITV)

Paul shouted “Green” for his answer, which would have been incorrect regardless. The correct answer was Mum.

Winning the biggest prize the show has ever seen, Ian and Karen were relieved with their win and reacted ecstatically. “What a day,” Bradley expressed.

The winners share the prize fund equally, meaning both walked home with £50k each.

Ian expressed he would be purchasing a “very nice car” with the cash. Karen, on the other hand, stated should be visiting Abu Dhabi and the Grand Prix.

Karen and Ian won The Chase’s biggest ever money prize (Credit: ITV)

Paul reacts to The Chase’s biggest win

Following the show’s taping, Paul took to X, formerly Twitter, to share his foul-mouthed reaction.

“Syllables. [bleeping] syllables. #thechase,” he wrote, jokingly.

In response, one user wrote: “Unlucky Paul. Thought questions were quite tricky today. and Karen gave some great answers.”

“You’re still a Superstar,” another person shared.

“Unlucky – but lovely to see a big win occasionally. Very brave of Karen- made it a real game,” a third remarked.

“Sensational chase final,” a fourth said.

