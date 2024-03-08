ITV announces Paul O’Grady’s final TV project to air and special documentary featuring his daughter and sister

ITV has announced a new Paul O’Grady documentary in tribute to the late star almost a year on from his death.

The TV star died last March at the age of 67, leaving the nation heartbroken. Paul’s cause of death was sudden cardiac arrhythmia.

Ahead of the first anniversary of his death, ITV has shared the news of a special show which will feature his daughter Sharyn and other close family and friends.

A special documentary in tribute to Paul will air this Easter (Credit: ITV)

Paul O’Grady documentary on ITV

The Life and Death of Lily Savage will air on ITV1 this Easter. Paul’s final TV project – Paul O’Grady’s Great Elephant Adventure – will also air.

The 90-minute documentary will feature Paul’s daughter Sharyn. It’ll also feature some of his close friends including Sir Ian McKellen, Julian Clary and Graham Norton.

ITV said they will share “deeply personal memories” about Paul and “first hand accounts”.

Paul’s incredible life story will be told through the “prism of his famous creation Lily Savage”, ITV said.

Later this month will mark one year since Paul O’Grady’s death (Credit: Cover Images)

The Life and Death of Lily Savage on ITV

It’ll tell the story of how a “working class, gay man from Birkenhead created the unforgettable character of a Scouse sex worker and honed her persona on the stages of London’s underground gay venues in the 1970s and 80s”, ITV explained.

This is a layered and richly entertaining tribute to the wonderful Paul O Grady.

The doc will feature some personal accounts from Paul’s loved ones. It’ll also use Paul’s own words from earlier recordings.

The ITV special will show interviews with Paul’s sister, Sheila Rudd.

Other friends to feature in the documentary include Jools Holland, Jo Brand and Alan Carr.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paul O’Grady (@paulogrady)

Paul O’Grady’s final TV project

Meanwhile, the beloved star’s final TV project – Great Elephant Adventure – will air for the first time on ITV over Easter. It’s a two-part series which will see Paul travel through Thailand and Laos.

In the series, he celebrates the work done by elephant conservation centres. The show was filmed in the months before his death.

Jo Clinton-Davis, Controller of Factual at ITV, has said: “This blue chip feature-length documentary reveals the little known biography of Paul’s alter ego Lily – from her birth in the docks of Liverpool to her mysterious ‘death’ on mainstream TV. Set against the background of social and political change and upheaval, it features Paul’s own voice and those who were closest to him – including his daughter Sharyn. This is a layered and richly entertaining tribute to the wonderful Paul O Grady.”

Meanwhile, Clare Barton, Executive Producer at Silver Star, added: “It was an honour and a privilege to make Paul’s final TV project with him out in SE Asia, coupled with the opportunity to pay tribute to him with a deep dive into the life of his most famous creation – Lily Savage. It has been very emotional and moving to interview the people who knew him best and to delve into the golden archive of Paul in his absolute prime.”

JOIN ED!’S ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Read more: Cheryl Fergison declares Paul O’Grady would have ‘given her his blessing’ to host For the Love of Dogs after Alison Hammond lands job

Will you watch Paul’s final TV project and the documentary? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.