Cheryl Fergison declares Paul O’Grady would have ‘given her his blessing’ to host For the Love of Dogs after Alison Hammond lands job

Alison Hammond was recently announced as the new For the Love of Dogs host – but it seems there was another star vying for the job.

The ITV show will be returning for a new series with new presenter Alison, who is taking over the role from the late Paul O’Grady.

However, former EastEnders star Cheryl Fergison reckons Paul would have preferred her to host!

Alison Hammond to host For the Love of Dogs

Speaking about Alison landing the role, Heather Trott star Cheryl told her fans on a TikTok live – obtained by The Sun: “You know, I can turn my hand to most things, I’m not begging for a job.

I’m telling you now, Paul O’Grady would’ve definitely given me his blessing to do that job.

“I’m just telling you I am perfect for a lot of jobs but you guys are not putting me up for them, letting me go for them, and I don’t know why.”

Cheryl added: “I say good luck to Alison Hammond for For the Love of Dogs, but I’m telling you now, Paul O’Grady would’ve definitely given me his blessing to do that job, because a) I have a dog, we’ve discussed our dogs quite a lot and I’ve always had dogs in my life, and erm yeah, dogs are the best, it’s that simple.”

Last week, ITV announced that Alison will become the new presenter when the series – filmed at Battersea – returns.

There was much speculation about whether the show would return following Paul’s death last March. A number of names were thrown into the mix from Martin Clunes to Amanda Holden to be the new host.

But This Morning host Alison bagged the role and she’s over the moon. Talking on This Morning last Friday, the star made a vow over the show.

She said: “I just want to carry on that work because the charity does so much good work.”

What would Paul have thought?

Alison also revealed she had spoken to Paul’s close friend, Julian Clary.

Julian told Alison that he is “so happy that you got the job,” stating that Paul “thought very highly” of Alison and would “be happy” that she’s the new host.

